Milwaukee Kevlar Shears: How Much Do They Cost And Where Can You Buy Them?
Milwaukee Tools has been helping pro builders and DIYers get the job done at home and on the job site for a little over 100 years now. Over that span, the brand earned a reputation for manufacturing products as innovative as they are tough. While the current Milwaukee Tools lineup is far more diverse than it was in the early days, it does include a range of tools that won't set you back an arm and a leg.
Milwaukee has continued to focus on developing and adding innovative new products to its lineup and is soon to release a tool that is not only affordable, but a prime example of the brand's penchant for producing tough and innovative tools. That product is a set of shears that is made out of Kevlar. Yes, made of the very same high tensile, puncture and heat resistant material that has, for decades, been used by the makers of body armor for its bullet-stopping power.
The material — which was developed by DuPont engineer Stephanie Kwolek in the 1960s — is so tough, it has also been utilized in other industrial and commercial fields, including the automotive, aerospace, and mining arenas. Given its usefulness and range of applications, you might think Milwaukee's Kevlar Shears might set you back a pretty penny in the retail arena. However, the shears look to be reasonably priced at just $24.97 a pair. That makes them a no-brainer for those in need of a tough-as-nails cutting tool.
You can buy Milwaukee's Kevlar Shears most places Milwaukee tools are sold
There are, of course, many factors you should consider before you invest in any tool bearing the iconic Milwaukee logo. But when it comes to the brand's Kevlar Shears, cost is clearly not one of them, particularly as Milwaukee is backing the tool with a lifetime warranty. That warranty is not entirely shocking because, well, even if scientists are developing stronger materials, Kevlar remains one of the toughest currently known to man. Toughness aside, the shears are also well designed, boasting non-slip micro-serrated blades, an ergonomic overmold handle, and black oxide coating to help prevent rust.
Now for a little bit of bad news, which is that, if you are hot to pick up a set of Milwaukee's Kevlar Shears, you'll have to wait a beat before you can put them to the test in the field yourself. That's because Milwaukee has not yet released them into the retail wilds, with the company currently noting that the product is "Coming Soon" on the product page. Other sites are offering a little more insight into when the Kevlar Shears might hit the street, however, with Acme Tools noting an estimated shipping date of May 15, 2025.
Yes, Acme is also taking pre-orders for Milwaukee's Kevlar Shears if you want to go ahead and secure a pair for yourself. As for where else you can snag a set of these shears, Ohio Power Tools is also taking pre-orders, and it's safe to assume they will be available wherever Milwaukee Tools are sold once they are actually released.