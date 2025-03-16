Milwaukee Kevlar Shears: How Much Do They Cost And Where Can You Buy Them?

Milwaukee Tools has been helping pro builders and DIYers get the job done at home and on the job site for a little over 100 years now. Over that span, the brand earned a reputation for manufacturing products as innovative as they are tough. While the current Milwaukee Tools lineup is far more diverse than it was in the early days, it does include a range of tools that won't set you back an arm and a leg.

Milwaukee has continued to focus on developing and adding innovative new products to its lineup and is soon to release a tool that is not only affordable, but a prime example of the brand's penchant for producing tough and innovative tools. That product is a set of shears that is made out of Kevlar. Yes, made of the very same high tensile, puncture and heat resistant material that has, for decades, been used by the makers of body armor for its bullet-stopping power.

The material — which was developed by DuPont engineer Stephanie Kwolek in the 1960s — is so tough, it has also been utilized in other industrial and commercial fields, including the automotive, aerospace, and mining arenas. Given its usefulness and range of applications, you might think Milwaukee's Kevlar Shears might set you back a pretty penny in the retail arena. However, the shears look to be reasonably priced at just $24.97 a pair. That makes them a no-brainer for those in need of a tough-as-nails cutting tool.

