VTOMAN FlashSpeed 1500: Plenty Of Power For All Your Gear
Life can be demanding, and nothing puts a damper on your plans like not having a backup when the power goes out. The VTOMAN FlashSpeed 1500 Power Station aims to provide a safe and reliable power solution for all your needs. It offers a wide range of capabilities, including enough power and capacity to run a variety of major appliances and a wide range of ports for added convenience.
Whether intentionally heading off the grid or dealing with the inconvenience of a power outage, the VTOMAN FlashSpeed is always on standby to help you power through. In addition to its ample power, this power station gives you multiple ways to charge the unit and a few different modes to get the most out of it. My time with the FlashSpeed 1500 has been excellent and is a game changer for just about anyone. At $1,369, there's plenty to like about the FlashSpeed 1500, but it's also an absolute steal when on sale. You're in luck: it's on sale this St. Patrick's Day.
There's a sale period (surrounding St. Patrick's Day) at VTOMAN's online store taking place between March 10 and March 24, 2025. During that time, the FlashSpeed 1500 is a whopping 55% off its normal price. Similar deals can be found for other devices like the Jump 1800 Power Station — also 55% off. Also during the sale period you'll get a few freebies — if you're buying a Power Station you'll get both a set of fridge magnets and a laser level, and if you buy a Combo Set you'll get both a baseball cap and a laser level.
Conveniently designed for all your needs
The VTOMAN FlashSpeed 1500 was expertly crafted, making it a convenient power solution wherever you need it most. At 15.6 x 10.5 x 11 inches, the FlashSpeed 1500 is surprisingly compact for what it offers. Even at 41.5 lbs, portability is made easy thanks to its two non-slip carry handles. The power station even offers a storage box built into the top of the unit, which is perfect for storing smaller items like your cell phone.
One aspect that amazed me the most is just how fast this device can charge. Using a standard outlet, this power station can fully charge its 1548Wh battery in an hour. The ability to power up in just one hour allows this device to excel as a backup solution, even during extended outages. If you're out and about in the wilderness and don't have access to an outlet for charging, the FlashSpeed 1500 supports up to 400W of solar power and 200W of DC power, allowing you to charge it just about anywhere.
You'll never have to compete with your loved ones for who gets to charge their device first thanks to the 12 different port options. You can charge or utilize just about any device you want, with the selection including three 110V AC power ports, three 5V USB Type-A ports, one 18W USB Type-A 3.0 port, two 100W USB-C ports, a 12V carport, and a 12V DC port.
Helping you out in a jam
When the power goes out, the FlashSpeed 1500 gives you a couple of options to get you up and running. Using it as a power station, this unit can deliver 1500W of output thanks to its 1548Wh capacity. If that's not enough, you can power an additional battery, expanding the capacity to a whopping 3096Wh.
With up to 3000W of peak power, you'll have no trouble getting your desired appliance up and running. The FlashSpeed 1500 is powerful enough that it can power a 70W fridge for 18-36 hours, a dishwasher for 2.6 hours, a coffee maker for over an hour, or a skillet for over an hour. That's quite a bit of power and adds peace of mind in the event you do lose electricity. This power station can even be used on construction sites in a pinch as it can power a circular saw, a cutting machine, or an electric drill for up to an hour.
Due to weather-related incidents, I have had to endure four separate week-long power outages. After those experiences, the thought of going without my morning coffee or not having a way to cook food is enough to make me lose sleep. Luckily, that's something I no longer have to worry about thanks to the FlashSpeed 1500.
Even if you aren't expecting a power outage, the FlashSpeed 1500 offers an uninterruptable power supply (UPS) solution. With a switchover time of less than 20ms, you likely won't even notice the changeover, and it provides uninterrupted power to refrigerators, home internet, or CPAP machines during a blackout.
Perfect outdoor travel companion
The FlashSpeed 1500 excels during a power outage but is also extremely convenient to take along on your next camping trip. The sheer power of this power station allows you to charge your cell phone, camera, and speakers for a week-long trip while allowing for additional capacity to bring along added conveniences like a fan or blender.
Even during extended outdoor trips, the optional solar charging capabilities can provide endless power making it an excellent option for those who love the great outdoors. The back of the device offers an LED light strip that comes with five light modes. You can set the lights to weak, medium, strong, strobe, or SOS, letting you keep auxiliary light sources off until you need them most or giving you a way to signal for help in the event of an emergency.
When camping, not having to deal with small battery packs to charge my cell phone while giving me the power to run a small fan while I'm sleeping is a real game changer. With so many port options, my entire family can charge their devices at the same time, reducing arguments for who gets to charge their device first.
Safe to use and durable
With all of this power, you may be wondering about the durability and safety aspects of the FlashSpeed 1500 and I'm happy to report that it's quite excellent. VTOMAN designed the FlashSpeed 1500 with a LiFeP04 battery, allowing it to last for ten years and can be used for over 3000 charge cycles.
There is also a variety of protections in place, making this power station very safe to use. There is overheat protection, overcharge protection, short circuit protection, excessive current protection, over-discharge protection, overvoltage protection, overload protection, spark prevention, and reverse polarity protection.
These protections keep the power station safe from harm but also keep all of your devices from being damaged as well. Between the battery tech and safeties put in place, the FlashSpeed 1500 provides a high-stability power station and limits the risk of any potential issues.
Powerful, portable, and practical
The VTOMAN FlashSpeed 1500 Power Station is an excellent device that provides all the power you could want from a battery solution. Not only does it have a massive 1548Wh capacity and plenty of power to charge all of your devices, but it does so in a safe and reliable way. Whether you use it as a backup solution, a UPS, or a key component on your next camping trip, this power station is a fantastic choice.
At $1,369, it's a premium product, but as a kickoff for all the spring and summer activities, VTOMAN is running a massive St. Patrick's Day sale. At the time of writing, you can get the FlashSpeed 1500 for only $629. That's a massive $740 discount and is an absolute steal for anyone who wants the peace of mind that this power station delivers. If you love the outdoors and find yourself camping a lot, the VTOMAN FlashSpeed 1500 is something you need to have.
