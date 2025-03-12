Is Porsche Really About To Kill Off Gas Engines? We Finally Have An Answer
Back in 2022, German automotive brand Porsche announced a lofty goal: by the year 2030, it was hoping to have at least 80% of all of the vehicles it produced be all-electric models. It was a high bar, but not an entirely unrealistic one — in 2021, around 40% of the vehicles Porsche sold in Europe were either all-electric or plug-in hybrids. As Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG said in a 2022 statement, the brand was hoping that at least 50% of all Porsche vehicles sold worldwide would be at least partially electric by 2025.
Now that 2025 is actually here, however, the realities of the global economy have necessitated a bit of a shuffling of priorities for Porsche. The brand is still looking to keep both plug-in hybrids and all-electric vehicles firmly at the front of its priorities, but traditional gas-powered combustion engines aren't going away just yet.
Porsche will maintain its gas engines into the 2030s
As part of a new press release, Porsche clarified that while all-electric and part-electric vehicles are still a high-priority target for the remainder of the decade and the future, gas engines will still be readily offered for at least the next decade and a half. Following a spot of cost recalibration, Porsche is planning on offering the three primary drivetrain types of plug-in hybrids, all-electric, and traditional combustion well into the 2030s.
"We're continuing to rely on our three types of powertrains: emotive combustion engines, efficient plug-in hybrids and high-performance all-electric drives," Porsche CEO Oliver Blume said in a separate statement. "Our customers have a choice – and will continue to have, well into the 2030s. And in every vehicle segment."
Blume added that 2025 is being used as an "experimental" year of sorts for Porsche, with the brand experimenting on a finer level with varying kinds of drivetrains on new and existing models, all with the intent of giving customers the kind of individualization in their vehicles that they're looking for.