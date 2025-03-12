Is Porsche Really About To Kill Off Gas Engines? We Finally Have An Answer

Back in 2022, German automotive brand Porsche announced a lofty goal: by the year 2030, it was hoping to have at least 80% of all of the vehicles it produced be all-electric models. It was a high bar, but not an entirely unrealistic one — in 2021, around 40% of the vehicles Porsche sold in Europe were either all-electric or plug-in hybrids. As Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG said in a 2022 statement, the brand was hoping that at least 50% of all Porsche vehicles sold worldwide would be at least partially electric by 2025.

Now that 2025 is actually here, however, the realities of the global economy have necessitated a bit of a shuffling of priorities for Porsche. The brand is still looking to keep both plug-in hybrids and all-electric vehicles firmly at the front of its priorities, but traditional gas-powered combustion engines aren't going away just yet.