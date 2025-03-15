Here's What The Optical Audio Port On Your TV Is For

For many people who grew up in the age of wireless technology, connecting sound systems to your TV can be as easy as pressing a few buttons to enable Bluetooth pairing. While we're still a few decades away from a truly wireless future, we're already seeing technology that can harness the power of Wi-Fi to charge devices, and many of us take for granted the tech that lets us live with significantly fewer cables. But in the not-so-distant past, the tech world relied on wires, not just to power things but to connect them to output devices — wires like the optical audio cable.

Optical audio uses fiber-optic cables, sometimes referred to as Toslink cables, to transmit sound via light. If you're wondering why they're called "Toslink," it's because in the 1980s the first variants of this little audio cable were manufactured by Toshiba. Initially called Toshiba-LINK, these small-diameter cables don't need electricity to send audio signals from your TV or other source to a speaker. Decades later, Toshiba continued to develop Toslink for automotive entertainment systems, and we can still find optical audio ports in many consumer electronics. In this article, we'll discuss how you can use them, why they may be right for you, and alternatives if they're not.