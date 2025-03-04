What Is Raspberry Pi Connect And How Do You Use It?

Sometimes, you don't have direct access to the Raspberry Pi running your project. Perhaps it's installed outdoors with no display and keyboard attached. Or maybe it was squeezed into a compact chassis you don't want to disassemble. In that case, the only ways you can connect to the Pi are via remote methods.

Usually, this means logging into the Pi via SSH or VNC. But while both methods work just fine and have been many users' go-to for years now, they come with one drawback: if you want to use the Pi over the internet, you have to configure port forwarding, which might not be the easiest and most secure way to go, especially for beginners. An easy alternative is relying on third-party services like VNC Viewer or ZeroTier instead.

But what if you're not a fan of external services? Thankfully, you now have Raspberry Pi Connect. Offered by Raspberry Pi itself, Connect lets you manage your Raspberry Pi remotely, whether you're on or outside the network. Here's a deeper dive into what Connect is and how to use it.

