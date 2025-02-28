Skype Is Shutting Down, And You Probably Won't Like Microsoft's Alternative

After being around for what seems like forever, it's finally the end of the road for Microsoft's video conferencing and communications app Skype. On February 28, 2025, Jeff Teper, President of Collaborative Apps and Platforms at Microsoft, announced that Microsoft will retire Skype on May 5, 2025, marking the end of a long and eventful 21-year-long journey. Microsoft has confirmed that it will allow people still relying on Skype for personal and official communication to easily migrate to its other messaging app — Microsoft Teams.

Launched in 2003 by entrepreneurs Niklas Zennström and Janus Friis, Skype changed how people communicated over the internet. In an age known for expensive telephone calls, Skype offered free voice and video calls, bridging distances and reducing reliance on traditional telephony. At its peak, Skype boasted over 660 million registered users. The massive popularity of Skype caught the attention of Microsoft, which, in 2011, spent $8.5 billion to acquire the platform. The company's aim was to integrate Skype into the broader Microsoft ecosystem.

By April 2013, users spent approximately 2 billion minutes daily on Skype calls. By 2023, by Microsoft's estimates, the number of daily users on Skype remained at 36 million users. The decision to retire Skype may come across as surprising to many, given that Microsoft was continuously updating it with new features. The official Skype blog, for example, is replete with posts that detail the various new features that Skype received as recently as May 2024.

