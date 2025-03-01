The Fastest Car In America Is Owned By This NASCAR Hall Of Famer & Cost $3.7 Million
The NASCAR circuit has, understandably, become synonymous with speed over the course of its colorful and sometimes tragic history. While stock car drivers continue to burn the proverbial rubber on one track or another during the NASCAR season, their need for speed hardly stops after the waving of the checkered flag, with some surely opting to pilot speed machines off the track as well.
That undying need for speed apparently carries through all the way up to racing team ownership. That fact is, perhaps, best evinced by Rick Hendrick outbidding all comers during a recent Barrett-Jackson auction to acquire a vehicle that is reportedly faster than any he's ever sent to the track.
Hendrick, of course, entered the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2017 as the winningest owner in the history of the sport. While Hendrick Motorsports continues to field some of the circuit's fastest vehicles, the owner himself took his speed game to the next level when he bought the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, which currently ranks as the fastest car in America.
That vehicle — a pre-production specimen boasting a black and blue-striped livery — has a reported top speed of 233 miles per hour, and it cost Hendrick a whopping $3.7 million to acquire it. The billionaire likely didn't flinch at that price, however, as the money was ticketed for the American Red Cross' efforts to send aid to North Carolinians affected by Hurricane Helene, as well as the millions of Californians affected by recent wildfires.
The speedy ZR1 is far from the only Corvette Rick Hendrick owns
Rick Hendrick has made great sport of splurging on Corvettes of late, as he also dropped $3 million on a Stingray just a few short years ago. The NASCAR legend is, of course, known to be an avid collector of Corvettes and reportedly boasts one of the largest collections in the world, most of which is housed in a sprawling 58,000-square-foot facility in Concord, North Carolina. But even as tempting as it might be for the NASCAR Hall of Famer to test out his new ZR1's speed credentials for himself, the vehicle is likely instead ticketed for display among the other Corvettes in his collection.
After the addition of the '25 ZR1, Hendrick's collection is now 151 vehicles strong, and the new addition will reportedly join 20 other Corvettes boasting VIN 001 credentials. Fittingly, Hendrick's new ZR1 will also be black, just like every other VIN 001 Vette he houses in the Heritage Center compound — including the Stingray he shelled out more than $1 million for in 2014.
Among the other prized Corvettes in Hendrick's collection you'll find the convertible 1963 Corvette that the NASCAR legend took his wife on their first date in. As that story goes, Hendrick sold that sentimentally special vehicle to help fund his first auto dealership, only to track it down and reacquire it years later. Hendrick also owns a couple of the Corvettes that appeared in the Transformers movies, a 1967 Corvette once owned by Roy Orbison, and a 1968 model that belonged to Belgium's King Leopold III, among dozens of other rare builds.