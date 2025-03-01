The Fastest Car In America Is Owned By This NASCAR Hall Of Famer & Cost $3.7 Million

The NASCAR circuit has, understandably, become synonymous with speed over the course of its colorful and sometimes tragic history. While stock car drivers continue to burn the proverbial rubber on one track or another during the NASCAR season, their need for speed hardly stops after the waving of the checkered flag, with some surely opting to pilot speed machines off the track as well.

That undying need for speed apparently carries through all the way up to racing team ownership. That fact is, perhaps, best evinced by Rick Hendrick outbidding all comers during a recent Barrett-Jackson auction to acquire a vehicle that is reportedly faster than any he's ever sent to the track.

Hendrick, of course, entered the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2017 as the winningest owner in the history of the sport. While Hendrick Motorsports continues to field some of the circuit's fastest vehicles, the owner himself took his speed game to the next level when he bought the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, which currently ranks as the fastest car in America.

That vehicle — a pre-production specimen boasting a black and blue-striped livery — has a reported top speed of 233 miles per hour, and it cost Hendrick a whopping $3.7 million to acquire it. The billionaire likely didn't flinch at that price, however, as the money was ticketed for the American Red Cross' efforts to send aid to North Carolinians affected by Hurricane Helene, as well as the millions of Californians affected by recent wildfires.

