Framework Dives Into Desktops, Building Off Of Its Modular Laptop Experience

Framework launched a new upgradable 12-inch laptop earlier today, alongside a refresh for the Laptop 13 with AMD's Ryzen AI 300 series processor inside. However, the company also pulled a surprise by introducing its first modular desktop PC, unsurprisingly called the Framework Desktop. It looks every bit like a desktop that you would expect from the company, but with a retro-chic colorful kit presented in diminutive format.

The front panel takes 21 color-coded customizable tiles with an open-sourced design approach, which means customers can 3D-print their own shades and patterns. The Expansion Card system has also been borrowed from the laptop line, letting users swap a tile with two port slots on the front. For aesthetic customization, Framework offers a choice between black and translucent side panels, alongside optional carrying handles.

Framework

It's a powerhouse 4.5 liter Mini-ITX desktop PC that doesn't skip on the brand's signature approach to modularity and I/O uptake, offering a PCIe x4 slot, a couple of USB-4 ports, an equal number of DisplayPorts, an HDMI, and a 5-Gigabit Ethernet port. There are a couple of PCIe NVME M.2 2280 slots that allow storage expansion up to 16TB, alongside a Wi-Fi 7 module upgrade.

Of course, it's a desktop, so it's already customizable, right? "We want to make this space as accessible as we possibly can by building a desktop that is simultaneously small and simple and incredibly powerful and customizable," explains the company. Well, it seems Framework achieved their goal, inside and out.