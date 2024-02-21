Framework's Just Addressed The Biggest Pain Point With Its Impressive Modular Laptops

Framework, the company known for making fully upgradeable, repair-friendly, modular laptops, is back in the news. Almost a year after the company announced its premium, high-performance Framework 16 laptops, the wait appears to be finally over for those who pre-booked these machines. Framework had initially promised "late 2023" availability for these 16-inch notebooks but had to delay the general availability to the first quarter of 2024. The company's latest blog post reveals that the first Framework 16 shipments have started reaching customers' hands.

With all the developmental work on the Framework 16 laptops finally complete, consumers can now expect faster fulfillment times for the machine. Aiding faster fulfillment times for Framework is the expansion of its production facilities, which essentially helped the company double its production capacity. Despite these developments, however, the Framework 16 laptops are still not up for open sale and continue to be made available via a pre-order method.

For developers eager to delve into the internals of the Framework Laptop 16, the company has also released the first set of documentation on GitHub. This includes detailed drawings and connector part numbers for the mainboard, allowing for future repair and modifications. Framework promises to continue expanding this documentation over time, following the approach they established with the Framework Laptop 13.