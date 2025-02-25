Why Are Some USB Ports Teal, And How Are They Different From Blue?

Teal USB ports typically refer to the USB 3.1 Gen 2, introduced back in 2013. However, in 2019, the USB Implementers Forum (the trade group behind the USB technology) renamed it to USB 3.2 Gen 2. These ports are also known as "SuperSpeed 10Gbps" since they support data transfer speeds of up to 10 Gbps. This means teal USB ports are significantly faster than their predecessors, such as USB 3.0 and USB 2.0, making them ideal for connecting high-resolution displays, external SSDs, and transferring large files. Additionally, these USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports are backward compatible, meaning they can work with older USB versions, though at reduced speeds.

Advertisement

While it's easy to mistake teal USB ports for blue ones, they have fundamental differences. The blue USB port indicates USB 3.0 (now known as USB 3.2 gen 1) and supports data transfer speeds of up to 5 Gbps — half the speed of the teal port. That said, both ports support full-duplex communication, meaning they can send and receive data simultaneously.

An important thing to note about USB port colors is that the color-coding system is not standardized across manufacturers. In other words, a manufacturer might use the teal color for a USB 3.0 port or even an older version. To avoid confusion, it's best to check product manuals or system specifications to verify a port's actual capabilities rather than relying solely on its color.

Advertisement