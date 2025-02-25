What Happens If The TSA Damages Your Luggage? Here's What You Can Do
Unless you live near a busy airport, it might be difficult to believe that the skies over the U.S. see around 2.9-million travelers each day, per the FAA. The TSA (Transportation Security Administration) boasts it inspects upward of 1.4 million checked bags for weapons or other unauthorized travel items on a daily basis at almost 440 federalized airports. And you might be surprised by some of the weirdest things ever confiscated by TSA officials.
While security is necessary, it doesn't mean the average flyer enjoys going through frequently lengthy lines or being taken aside and given a once-over with the metal-detecting wand. Even worse, sometimes while checking your belongings, TSA can inadvertently damage or even lose them. So now what?
If you believe that a member of the TSA is responsible for tearing, smashing, ripping, or misplacing your bags, you can file a claim with them. However, don't expect a streamlined electronic process or a swift resolution. In addition, an analysis of 34,127 claims from 2010 to 2017 by NJ Advance Media, found that nearly 41% were rejected, as reported by NJ.com. Although, stated on the TSA claims page, "In many cases, claims are denied when an investigation determines that TSA officers did not open a bag for a physical inspection."
Before you begin the claims process
You'll want to clarify a few aspects of your unfortunate luggage situation before you file a claim, which will save you from wasting a lot of time. So, your bag is lost or has sustained damage, but how do you know the TSA was at fault? It's no secret some (not all) baggage handlers are less than gentle with airline passengers' belongings.
Another key factor to consider is that TSA doesn't perform screening at every airport. In fact, there are several locations around the country where a private entity and not the TSA handle screening. Therefore, if you happened to suffer loss or damaged luggage at one of those airports, your claim would go to an entirely different place.
Lastly, you'll need to maintain expectations, as the TSA claims process has been accused by some non-profit organizations like the FAA Aviation Rulemaking Advisory Committee of being obtuse, as reported by NJ.com. Meaning, by some accounts, after the investigation has concluded, you might not get the thorough resolution or explanation you hoped for.
How to file a claim and how long it takes
First, download the TSA Claims Management Branch Tort Claim Package (pdf form) and carefully follow the instructions. You will be asked for precise dates, locations, the dollar amount of the items damaged, and required to submit a Statement of Fact.
The TSA does offer some tips to help expedite your claim, such as including the purchase receipt of the damaged or lost luggage, your airline ticket, baggage tags, repair or replacement estimates, pictures, and even witness reports. At a time like this you may wish you had opted for one of the best luggage trackers for Android users; at least you might know where to look for your missing bag.
Once you've completed the form and included any other information you feel would help TSA investigate, you can mail the form to TSA's Claim Management Branch in Virginia, or fax it. If you don't have a fax machine, you might consider something like the Municorn Android Fax app that sends faxes from your phone.
After submitting your claim form, within six weeks you should get an official notice of receipt from the TSA. The response will also include a control number, which you'll use to verify the status of your claim or for reference when speaking with the TSA. Unfortunately, this leg of the claim can take as much as six months or even longer if the situation involves police. If your claim is approved, you'll receive confirmation by mail.