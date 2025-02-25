What Happens If The TSA Damages Your Luggage? Here's What You Can Do

Unless you live near a busy airport, it might be difficult to believe that the skies over the U.S. see around 2.9-million travelers each day, per the FAA. The TSA (Transportation Security Administration) boasts it inspects upward of 1.4 million checked bags for weapons or other unauthorized travel items on a daily basis at almost 440 federalized airports. And you might be surprised by some of the weirdest things ever confiscated by TSA officials.

While security is necessary, it doesn't mean the average flyer enjoys going through frequently lengthy lines or being taken aside and given a once-over with the metal-detecting wand. Even worse, sometimes while checking your belongings, TSA can inadvertently damage or even lose them. So now what?

If you believe that a member of the TSA is responsible for tearing, smashing, ripping, or misplacing your bags, you can file a claim with them. However, don't expect a streamlined electronic process or a swift resolution. In addition, an analysis of 34,127 claims from 2010 to 2017 by NJ Advance Media, found that nearly 41% were rejected, as reported by NJ.com. Although, stated on the TSA claims page, "In many cases, claims are denied when an investigation determines that TSA officers did not open a bag for a physical inspection."

