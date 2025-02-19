An Alaskan Volcano Is On The Brink, And The Ash Could Be A Nightmare For Airplanes

Planes traveling from North America to Eastern Asia using the famed Great Circle route above the Alaskan skies could be affected by an impending volcanic eruption. A recent alert put out by the Alaska Volcano Observatory indicates that Mount Spurr — an 11,070 foot (3,370 meter) volcanic peak located 75 miles west of Anchorage — is showing signs of "unrest" that could lead to an eventual volcanic eruption.

Advertisement

Although Mount Spurr has been showing increased volcanic activity for the past 10 months, there has been a dramatic increase in the frequency of earthquakes around the volcano over the past few weeks, leading to the current elevation of Mount Spurr's volcano alert level.

Between December 1, 2024, and February 11, 2025, the observatory recorded heightened seismic activity beneath the mountain. The strongest tremors were observed underneath Spurr's summit around December 28, 2024, and January 3, 2025. By January 27, 2025, the location of the earthquakes moved to an area called the Crater Peak, which was also the site of the last eruption over 30 years ago — in 1992.

Spurr is currently at ADVISORY/WATCH due to earthquakes, ground deformation, & melting of ice in the summit crater of Mount Spurr. AVO is closely monitoring the volcano for changes that could indicate a more imminent eruption.(3/3)#Alaska #Volcano @USGSVolcanoes @UAFGI @akdggs — Alaska AVO (@alaska_avo) February 18, 2025

Advertisement

Besides an increase in the number of earthquakes, the Alaska Volcano Observatory has also noticed phenomena like the melting of ice and deformation of the ground, which became additional reasons for the current heightened advisory level.

What makes the eruption of Mount Spurr particularly concerning for the airline industry is the fact that it has been known to emit copious amounts of volcanic ash into the atmosphere during previously recorded eruptions. Unlike lava-spewing volcanoes that most laypersons associate volcanoes with, the ash-spewing Mount Spurr poses a greater risk to the aviation industry because of the issues volcanic ash brings with it.