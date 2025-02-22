What Happened To Rekkie AR Ski Goggles From Shark Tank Season 15?

On "Shark Tank," the Pease brothers explained the backstory behind Rekkie. Henry recalled a time when he was accidentally separated from his friends while on a ski trip and wasn't sure how to contact them easily. This got him thinking about a solution for skiers, snowboarders, and mountaineers who need an easy way to stay connected while in harsh weather and mid-activity. That's why Rekkie has a way to not only track each other through a connected mobile app but also make and take calls with one another without having to take off their gloves or stop moving.

Rekkie launched not too long before it appeared on the show but had already made $175,000 in sales during that short time. These sales were all direct to consumer, with a customer acquisition of $120. The units cost $130 to make and cost $349 to purchase.

The sharks got to try on the goggles, but Greiner expressed concerns about how the AR functions. John was apprehensive due to the patent still pending. Corcoran was unsure about the $349 price — quite a bit more than basic snow goggles at the time. But O'Leary offered the brothers $300,000 for 20% equity, followed by an offer from Cuban for $300,000 for 15%. The brothers countered for 12.5%, which Cuban agreed to.