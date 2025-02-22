What Happened To Rekkie AR Ski Goggles From Shark Tank Season 15?
The inventions and innovations that come through "Shark Tank" continuously surprise the audience and the sharks, solving problems they didn't even know needed fixing. One of those products was Rekkie's smart snow goggles, which appeared in Season 15, Episode 7. Using augmented reality technology, the Rekkie snow goggles provide a bunch of useful information for groups taking to the slopes (similar to the Virtuix Omni VR gaming treadmill). A heads-up display shows their current speed, altitude, and direction, and there are ways to keep track of your friends' location, distance, and messages.
Rekkie was pitched by brothers Fletcher, Henry, and David Pease to Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, and Daymond John. The trio of entrepreneurs asked for $300,000 for 10% equity in the company, ultimately getting two proposals. While some sharks had concerns about the product's technology, it was ultimately outgoing "Shark Tank" star Mark Cuban who saw potential in the brothers and their smart goggles — which is pretty fitting for the shark who is no stranger to investing in phone apps and sports equipment.
What happened to Rekkies on Shark Tank?
On "Shark Tank," the Pease brothers explained the backstory behind Rekkie. Henry recalled a time when he was accidentally separated from his friends while on a ski trip and wasn't sure how to contact them easily. This got him thinking about a solution for skiers, snowboarders, and mountaineers who need an easy way to stay connected while in harsh weather and mid-activity. That's why Rekkie has a way to not only track each other through a connected mobile app but also make and take calls with one another without having to take off their gloves or stop moving.
Rekkie launched not too long before it appeared on the show but had already made $175,000 in sales during that short time. These sales were all direct to consumer, with a customer acquisition of $120. The units cost $130 to make and cost $349 to purchase.
The sharks got to try on the goggles, but Greiner expressed concerns about how the AR functions. John was apprehensive due to the patent still pending. Corcoran was unsure about the $349 price — quite a bit more than basic snow goggles at the time. But O'Leary offered the brothers $300,000 for 20% equity, followed by an offer from Cuban for $300,000 for 15%. The brothers countered for 12.5%, which Cuban agreed to.
What happened to Rekkie after Shark Tank?
Rekkie is still in business after its appearance on "Shark Tank." The deal with Cuban for $300,000 closed on November 17, 2023, but there haven't been any investors in the company since.
The company still seems heavily focused on its original Smart Snow Goggles, which have increased in price to $399. They also sell a bundle that includes an extra swappable lens, a lens protector, and a carrying case. This bundle regularly retails for $506, though at the time of this writing, it is on sale for $449.
On Instagram, Rekkies has amassed 5,389 followers. The company uses its social media to post business updates and photos from the snowy slopes — this includes attending entrepreneur events. There are plenty of reviews on their website as well as elsewhere on the internet, including YouTube videos and blog posts, most of which are positive. While users like the product itself, one complaint is the price — as Corcoran predicted.
What does the future hold for Rekkie and its founders
As of now, the Pease brothers seem largely focused on Rekkie. Henry and Fletcher both have Rekkie as their most recent job on LinkedIn, although Fletcher also has two previous businesses where he still lists himself as a co-founder and partner. There are no further updates on Rekkie on LinkedIn or social media.
Before "Shark Tank," Rekkie sold hundreds of goggles, but it's unclear how many were sold after. However, they are now given a net worth of $3.2 million, which has gone up since Cuban gave them a $2.4 valuation on the show.
On YouTube, Rekkie has some recent videos from the past few months, showcasing the goggles in action. The most recent light-hearted video has them on the slopes while wearing the goggles, showing different features and displays it has. One interested viewer asked if the Rekkie goggles were able to record, which is a pretty clever idea for the goggles in the future. But so far, Rekkie's capabilities have largely been the same since they appeared on "Shark Tank."