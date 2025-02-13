Trump's $400m Armored EV Order Could Save Cybertruck (But Is It Really Bulletproof?)

Is the Tesla Cybertruck really bulletproof? The answer is, sort of. The testing done by Tesla showed a Cybertruck getting shot by four guns: A Glock handgun, a "Tommy Gun" (more than likely an M1928 Thompson submachine gun replica), an MP5-SD, and a Benelli M4 shotgun. Tesla also provided the muzzle velocity (the speed of the projectile when it leaves the barrel) for each gun. Going entirely by what you can see on the video, the Cybertruck does seem to shrug off rounds from all four guns, receiving only a lot of bullet-sized dents and some cracked glass in the process. Taking it at face value, it seems like a fleet of Cybertrucks wouldn't be the worst idea for protecting government employees.

Advertisement

The muzzle velocity listed for each gun signified something interesting about the ammunition Tesla chose. With the exception of the shotgun, all of the ammunition was subsonic, traveling below the speed of sound (1,125 feet per second). That's an intentional ammunition choice by Tesla. Most commercially available ammunition is transonic or supersonic, meaning that it surpasses the speed of sound, giving it more of a "punch." This indicates that Tesla went out of its way to use slower ammunition for the test.