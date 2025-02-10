Elon Musk-Led Group Might Buy OpenAI For $97B, Crushing Altman's Plans For ChatGPT

The saga of Elon Musk and OpenAI — the AI giant he helped start a decade ago and later made a sour exit from — just took an interesting turn. According to The Wall Street Journal, a group of investors headed by Musk has submitted a bid worth $97.4 billion before the OpenAI board of directors to acquire the company's non-profit wing. To recall, OpenAI started as a non-profit, but late last year, the company created a non-profit division to chase business goals while giving the non-profit arm an equity stake.

"It's time for OpenAI to return to the open-source, safety-focused force for good it once was. We will make sure that happens," Musk was quoted as saying by the Journal. Musk has vehemently challenged OpenAI's pivot to the for-profit format, targeting its multi-billion-dollar deal with Microsoft and how the company's CEO, Sam Altman, allegedly misled investors. The two are duking it out legally, and less than a week ago, a court even allowed some of the lawsuit to proceed.

The most interesting part about the latest acquisition bid is the parties involved in submitting the unsolicited offer. As per the report, Musk's own AI venture, xAI, is leading the charge. If the deal proceeds, xAI could merge with the non-profit wing of OpenAI. Notably, Musk had reportedly sought a merger of OpenAI with Tesla years ago, but OpenAI leadership didn't agree to those terms, according to a long post on the OpenAI blog in which the company claims that the billionaire himself wanted a for-profit model down the road.

