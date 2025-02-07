Which Roborock Saros Wet/Dry Robot Vacuum Is Right For You?
No house layout is exactly like another — just as all of us lead different lives, our homes reflect that individuality. Fortunately, Roborock kept this in mind while developing its innovative new Saros series of robot cleaners, two newly-launched flagship models that, together, cater to the diverse needs of our households. These latest innovative products from Roborock, the Saros 10 and Saros 10R, introduce new state-of-the-art features that set a new benchmark for the future of smart home cleaning.
Roborock has been advancing the home robotics and appliances industry since its founding over a decade ago with intense research, development, and manufacturing aimed toward solving genuine problems for customers looking for better ways to keep their homes clean with less time-consuming effort. Its achievements in the industry have helped Roborock to become a leading brand in robot cleaners, selling to more than 19 million households in more than 230 countries and regions. The Roborock App alone has more than 1.5 million active users. The brand has been given awards by Newsweek, Rolling Stone, and Time, and recently earned a SlashGear Innovation Award at the massive 2025 CES trade show.
By offering distinctive products and technology you can't find anywhere else, Roborock continues to improve the lives of smart home consumers. Its new Saros series embodies this mission by incorporating pioneering AI technology, powerful suction and cleaning capabilities, and two brand new features aimed at covering a wide range of homes: the StarSight Autonomous System and RetractSense Navigation System. These latest innovations allow Roborock's vacuums to deep clean large spaces and navigate challenging layouts with unmatched intelligence, and from February 10 – February 16, both the Roborock Saros 10 and Roborock Saros 10R are on sale for $1,399.
With Roborock's RetractSense Navigation System, the Saros 10 is a Deep-Cleaning Expert
If you've got a larger home that requires higher deep-cleaning demands, the Roborock Saros 10 is a great choice for you. The flagship robot wet/dry vacuum is equipped with the state-of-the-art RetractSense Navigation System and several other incredible tools and features that make it perfectly suited for bigger properties. The Saros series offer the thinnest Roborock cleaners yet — just 3.14 inches thick.
With the RetractSense Navigation System, the Saros 10 can lower its LDS to pass under low-clearance areas, before rising back up once it's in an open space again. This innovative feature allows the Saros 10 to not just avoid obstacles, such as furniture that sits close to the ground, but pass — and clean — directly under them. The RetractSense Navigation System uses lasers and other sensors to detect and determine space height and low-clearance obstacles with a broad field of view that prevents mapping loss. It can even detect upward pressure from slanted surfaces to avoid the risk of scratches from low-tapered areas in your home. Even if you prefer to decorate with lots of sofas, coffee tables, and other items that have low clearance, the RetractSense Navigation System allows the Saros 10 to thoroughly clean your floors, down to the finest detail.
The Roborock StarSight Autonomous System makes the Saros 10R ideal for homes with complex layouts
Many of us have homes with numerous floor obstacles, whether those obstacles include items of furniture or smaller objects such as toys for our children and pets. Roborock kept households such as these in mind when designing the Saros 10R, which can still rigorously clean your home no matter how many obstacles you throw in its way. Roborock employed next-gen AI to pioneer a new standard of navigation and obstacle avoidance technology with its StarSight Autonomous System. Equipped with StarSight, the Saros 10R can effortlessly make its way around complex interior layouts, cleaning all the while. It does so using an industry-first dual-transmitter LIDAR, 3D sensing, and over 21,000 sensor points — which allows its "vision" to be as detailed as the facial recognition used to unlock your smartphone. It's 21x more powerful than the LDS used by traditional robot cleaners, allowing it to recognize 108 different types of obstacles, including those that are just two-by-two centimeters in size.
The StarSight Autonomous System also includes cutting-edge VertiBeam lateral obstacle avoidance, which allows the Saros 10R to detect areas that were previously blind spots for robot cleaners. Now, the device can effortlessly glide along irregularly furniture and walls — and even unfolded cables that may be lying across your room. Not only does this avoid tangles with such loose cables, but the Saros 10R can even clean alongside them, leaving every part of your floor spotless. The robot cleaner can even avoid all of these obstacles in total darkness.
Finally, StarSight allows the Saros 10R to quickly detect and react to obstacles that weren't there moments before — such as pets or children running across its path. If your home includes pets, children, or lots of tricky and hard-to-reach areas like suspended cabinets and thin-legged furniture, the Saros 10R can expertly do your cleaning for you.
Both the Saros 10 and Saros 10R share other groundbreaking innovations
While the Saros 10 and Saros 10R are fine-tuned to handle different kinds of cleaning situations, both Roborock devices set a new standard for robotic vacuums and share several groundbreaking features. This includes the use of advanced AI to make cleaning smarter than ever, combining intelligence with efficiency, as well as a duo anti-tangle system that ensures 100% hair removal from their brushes. With the advanced DuoDivide Main Brush and FlexiArm Riser Side Brush, hair is continuously removed so that you'll never have to stop what you're doing to untangle the brushes of your Roborock cleaner.
Both the Saros 10 and Saros 10R also feature the industry-first AdaptiLift Chassis, which allow the robot vacuums to effortlessly cross over thresholds you may have between rooms. The wheels of the Saros cleaners all move independently, and the AdaptiLift Chassis will intelligently adjust its obstacle-crossing strategy based on the type of threshold it encounters. After it does this the first time, it will remember this strategy and cross it even faster for more efficient cleaning. This AdaptiLift Chassis also helps the robot vacuum navigate thicker carpets and obstacles like sled-leg chairs.
Other shared features between the Saros 10 and Saros 10R include four kinds of liftable designs tailored for every kind of task, as well as liftable main and side brushes that can seamlessly switch between mopping, vacuuming, and hybrid modes. The FlexiArm Riser Side Brush and Mop allows Roborock's robots to effectively clean edges, corners, and trickier spots like where table legs and TV cabinets meet the floor. As the thinnest Roborock produced to date, the Saros series of robot vacuums are also able to navigate nearly every part of your home.
Roborock's robot vacuums offer powerful cleaning — both wet and dry
The Saros 10 is also equipped with Roborock's cutting-edge VibraRise 4.0 Mopping System, which features a much more absorbent mop and powerful sonic vibration to absolutely obliterate stains. This system also allows the Saros 10 to detect spills and apply extra pressure with the mop for a deeper, more immediate clean, as well as use an independent edge mop for optimal cleaning performance along walls and other edges.
The mop can also be automatically detached in vacuum-only modes to ensure thicker carpets will remain as dry as possible as the Saros 10 cleans them. For the same purpose, you can also set the Saros 10 to vacuum carpets first before wet/dry cleaning the rest of your home. With a whopping 22,000 Pa of suction power, the Saros 10 will remove hair, dirt, dust, and debris from both floors and carpets. The Saros 10R is not quite as powerful, but with around 20,000 Pa of HyperForce suction power, it's still more than capable to remove 100% of hair from your carpet and tackle other tough cleaning challenges. Like the Saros 10, the Saros 10R can also autonomously remove its mop in vacuum-only and vacuum-first modes.
Roborock's Saros cleaners will even clean themselves
This automatic mop detachment occurs in the base station for the Saros cleaners. The 10-in-1 multifunctional dock of the Saros 10R not only serves as the home and charging station for the robot, but will also clean the device so that you don't have to. It's capable of auto dust emptying, auto detergent dispensing, warm water auto-refilling, intelligent dirt detection, hot water mop washing, and heated air drying. The dock will even use hot water to clean itself, so you'll never need to worry about odors associated with damp brushes. Even the battery charging is enhanced — the dock allows for off-peak charging and can fast charge the Saros 10R in just 2.5 hours.
The Saros 10 uses the RockDock Ultra 2.0 as its base station — the first Roborock dock to feature a full glass front panel and hinge-fold design that allows the dust compartment to be opened without you needing to fully disassemble it. A dust cover is also placed above the four-liter water tank to keep the water pristine. Like the dock of the Saros 10R, the RockDock Ultra 2.0 is equipped with warm water tank refilling, an auto detergent dispenser, intelligent dirt detection, mop washing, heated air drying, and dock self-cleaning, as well as off-peak charging and 2.5-hour fast charging. The RockDock Ultra 2.0 uses dynamic mop washing to adjust water temperature based on the types of stains, such as starch-based or grease-based, and is capable of sterilizing brushes to prevent E. Coli or Staphylococcus growth.
Save $200 by being the first to use the Roborock Saros series
Whether you have a large home with deep-cleaning needs or a complex layout with all types of obstacles (including ones that move, like pets), the Roborock Saros series will free up your life and offer unprecedented smart home cleaning. The Saros 10 and Saros 10R usher in a new era of AI cleaning with state-of-the-art intelligent technology and cutting-edge features — including the RetractSense Navigation System, StarSight Autonomous System, VibraRise 4.0 Mopping System, AdaptiLift Chassis, DuoDivide Main Brush, FlexiArm Riser Side Brush, auto mop-detachment, insanely powerful suction, enhanced mapping and obstacle detection, and base stations that handle all the maintenance and cleaning for you.
The Roborock Saros series launches this February, so make sure you're the first to take advantage of these innovative new robot cleaners — a generous $200 discount will even be available the first week after launch.
The Roborock Saros 10 and Roborock Saros 10R retail for $1,599.99 each.
From February 10 – February 16, you can purchase the Roborock Saros 10 and Roborock Saros 10R for $1,399.