Which Roborock Saros Wet/Dry Robot Vacuum Is Right For You?

No house layout is exactly like another — just as all of us lead different lives, our homes reflect that individuality. Fortunately, Roborock kept this in mind while developing its innovative new Saros series of robot cleaners, two newly-launched flagship models that, together, cater to the diverse needs of our households. These latest innovative products from Roborock, the Saros 10 and Saros 10R, introduce new state-of-the-art features that set a new benchmark for the future of smart home cleaning.

Roborock has been advancing the home robotics and appliances industry since its founding over a decade ago with intense research, development, and manufacturing aimed toward solving genuine problems for customers looking for better ways to keep their homes clean with less time-consuming effort. Its achievements in the industry have helped Roborock to become a leading brand in robot cleaners, selling to more than 19 million households in more than 230 countries and regions. The Roborock App alone has more than 1.5 million active users. The brand has been given awards by Newsweek, Rolling Stone, and Time, and recently earned a SlashGear Innovation Award at the massive 2025 CES trade show.

By offering distinctive products and technology you can't find anywhere else, Roborock continues to improve the lives of smart home consumers. Its new Saros series embodies this mission by incorporating pioneering AI technology, powerful suction and cleaning capabilities, and two brand new features aimed at covering a wide range of homes: the StarSight Autonomous System and RetractSense Navigation System. These latest innovations allow Roborock's vacuums to deep clean large spaces and navigate challenging layouts with unmatched intelligence, and from February 10 – February 16, both the Roborock Saros 10 and Roborock Saros 10R are on sale for $1,399.

