Roborock Ushers In A New Era With Advanced AI And Exciting New Cleaners At CES 2025
Roborock has earned a SlashGear CES Innovation Award for its latest state-of-the-art wet/dry robot vacuums and its groundbreaking new AI introduced at this year's CES in Las Vegas, Nevada. With this new advanced AI, Roborock promises to "Rock a New Era" by upgrading its cleaning robots from mere tools into intelligent companions capable of unprecedented levels of home cleaning and crafting efficient, organized, and gorgeous living environments.
With this new era of next-level cleaning comes the Roborock Saros Series and Roborock F25 Series, which include several exciting new devices that allow users to spend less time cleaning and more time living their lives.
'Rock a New Era' of automated cleaning with Roborock's breakthrough AI
The exciting new tech found each year at CES is explicitly intended to improve lives for consumers, and Roborock's innovative AI does just that — ushering in a new AI-powered smart home with automated cleaning at the front and center. This includes equipping Roborock's already-impressive lineup of robot vacuums with multimodal perception that allows them to see more clearly while thinking more sharply.
Roborock uses integrated three-dimensional Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensors combined with visual recognition technology that enables multimodal data fusion — giving its cleaners comprehensive perception. Simply put, its robot vacuums can not only "see" their surroundings inside your home, but also construct 3D models that allow them to understand depth and spatial relationships. Compared to the traditional 3D structured light technology used by older models, Roborock's new AI allows cleaners to precisely detect the shapes and positions of obstacles in your home, even if you've got a complex furniture layout.
Combined with AI-powered real-time analysis, Roborock's robots can quickly update its environmental models and adapt to any new obstacles or furniture changes, so even if you've decided to rearrange your sofa and your coffee table, Roborock's cleaners will retain its precise navigation and obstacle avoidance — the foundation for any effective robot vacuum.
Cleaning is just the beginning for Roborock's innovative AI
By equipping its robot cleaners with this powerful new AI, Roborock aims to deliver a holistic life management experience. In addition to leaving your floors spotless, Roborock's smart products will use intelligent cleaning to learn your personalized preferences. This includes learning the various floor types of your home and which areas have higher priority before reacting accordingly by adapting its suction power, paths, and cleaning modes in real time.
With an AI-powered robotic arm, Roborock's robots can even analyze environmental data to figure out exactly how to pick up a given obstacle, giving them the ability to retrieve items like socks, toys, slippers, and pet supplies. The robots will even be able to identify what type of item it's picking up and organize them based on classification, replacing the chaos of a messy floor with order and tidiness.
This AI is anything but static, and Roborock's robots will grow smarter with each use, using deep learning to become tailored experts in your unique and specific home environment over time. Personalized modeling, dynamic optimization, and environmental adaptability are just some of the powerful AI tools Roborock's robots will use to transform from appliances into learning, improving members of your household.
At the end of the day, Roborock is pushing AI cleaning technology into the future to improve lifestyles, with a focus on smart living and visually appealing aesthetics, self-learning and adaptive capabilities, and multitasking skills that will allow its robots to seamlessly switch between cleaning, mopping, and even organizing to meet all of your diverse household needs.
The Roborock Saros Series combines groundbreaking AI with state-of-the-art robotics hardware
The best way to understand Roborock's breakthrough new AI is to see it in action yourself, including with its exciting new Saros Series of robot vacuums. Roborock felt a new name for its cleaners was necessary, as the Saros Series will deliver an unprecedented level of cutting-edge technology across a range of different products, including the Saros Z70, Saros 10, and Saros 10R. Each of these amazing new cleaners are equipped with the latest scientific research and development technologies that Roborock has worked hard to develop.
The Roborock Saros Z70, which will likely launch in the coming months, combines state-of-the-art navigation, vacuuming, and mopping capabilities with next-generation AI to revolutionize automated cleaning. The Saros Z70 isn't just a traditional robot vacuum, but a cutting-edge robotic home assistant that features Roborock's OmniGrip — the first-of-its-kind mass-produced foldable robotic arm with five axes. The OmniGrip will deploy itself to remove and put away small items on your floor, such as socks, sandals, tissues, and small towels, allowing the vacuum to clean these previously-obstructed areas.
The Roborock Saros 10 and Roborock Saros 10R take robot vacuum navigation and intelligence to the next level
Just 3.14 inches thick, the Roborock Saros 10 is Roborock's thinnest robot vacuum, but is still built to last and make a huge difference when it comes to keeping your home tidy. It features Roborock's first-ever RetractSenseTM Navigation System, which enhances the already-reliable LDS navigation by allowing the robot's module to retract inwards. With this feature, the Saros 10 can pass under low-clearance areas while still keeping an exceptional 100-degree wide field of view — even with its LiDAR retracted — ensuring smooth navigation while under close-to-the-floor furniture. When combined with 22,200 Pa of suction power, an updated VibraRiseTM 4.0 mopping module, and several other upgraded cleaning technologies by Roborock, the Saros 10 will make for a reliable and trustworthy cleaning partner in your home.
Thanks to Roborock's next-gen StarSightTM Autonomous System 2.0, the Roborock Saros 10R takes robot vacuum intelligence even further by using dual-light 3D ToF technology and an AI-powered RGB camera to replace traditional LDS navigation. This allows the Saros 10R a level of unparalleled 3D mapping for environment and obstacle detection, while still keeping the ultra-slim 3.14-inch form factor of the Saros 10. Along with around 20,000 Pa of suction power and other powerful cleaning technologies designed by Roborock, this makes the Saros 10R a superb cleaning solution for your home.
Say goodbye to tangles with the Roborock Saros 10 and Roborock Saros 10R
Both the Saros 10 and Saros 10R are equipped with Roborock's Dual Anti-Tangle System, which guarantees that hair and pet fur will be collected and disposed of, rather than stuck to the brushes of its robot vacuums. The robots achieve this thanks to the DuoDivide Anti-Tangle Brush and FlexiArm Riser Side Brush, which strip hair off and direct it to the vacuum's dustbin.
You also won't need to worry about cleaning the Saros 10 and Saros 10R, which have state-of-the-art docks that conveniently maintain the robots for you, giving you more time to go about your day. The RockDock Ultra 2.0 — which is where the Saros 10 calls home — is the first Roborock dock to feature a full glass front panel and a hinge-fold design, which allows the dust bag compartment to be opened without you needing to fully disassemble it. Plus, a dust cover above the water tank ensures longer-lasting cleanliness and makes maintenance a breeze. The dock features intelligent dirt detection, dynamic mop washing with hot water, auto mop detaching, 150-minute fast charging and off-peak charging, warm water tank refilling, heated air drying, and auto detergent dispensing. The RockDock Ultra 2.0 also uses hot water to clean itself, so you don't have to.
The 10-in-1 Multifunctional Dock of the Saros 10R is also loaded with a ton of useful and convenient features, including auto mop removal, 2.5-hour fast charging and off-peak charging, warm water auto-refilling, hot water mop washing and dock self-cleaning, intelligent dirt detection, auto detergent dispensing, auto dust emptying, auto heat drying, and detachable self-cleaning modules. With these advanced Roborock docks, the Saros 10 and Saros 10R will thoroughly vacuum and mop your homes without you needing to do anything between cleaning sessions — a true feat of automation.
Roborock's F25 Series will also be showcased at CES
In addition to its groundbreaking new AI and revolutionary new Saros series of robot vacuums, you can also catch three new models in Roborock's F25 Series at CES 2025: the Roborock F25, Roborock F25 Ace, and Roborock F25 RT. The F25 Series is a line of powerful new handheld wet/dry vacuums that are smart, smooth, and stainless. While they are not automated robot vacuums, the F25 Series still promises to save users invaluable time by cleaning faster and more efficiently. Equipped with 20,000 Pa suction power and the ability to generate 20N of downward cleaning pressure and 450 cleaning strokes per minute, you can leave floors spotless with just a single stroke of wet and dry cleaning.
The F25 Series also boasts several advanced features, including a slim design to reach and clean every corner of your home, JawScrapers Zero-Tangle and Streak-Free Rollers that leave a lasting shine, seamless movement with SlideTech 2.0, and a 99.9% bacteria removal rate that is TÜV SÜD certified for maternal and infant floor cleaning and has TÜV Rheinland certification for effective deep cleaning.
With its powerful handheld wet/dry vacuums, the state-of-the-art automated robot cleaners of the Saros Series, and groundbreaking new AI, you can see for yourself why Roborock has earned a SlashGear CES Innovative Award as it "Rocks a New Era" at CES 2025.