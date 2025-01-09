Roborock Ushers In A New Era With Advanced AI And Exciting New Cleaners At CES 2025

By equipping its robot cleaners with this powerful new AI, Roborock aims to deliver a holistic life management experience. In addition to leaving your floors spotless, Roborock's smart products will use intelligent cleaning to learn your personalized preferences. This includes learning the various floor types of your home and which areas have higher priority before reacting accordingly by adapting its suction power, paths, and cleaning modes in real time.

Advertisement

With an AI-powered robotic arm, Roborock's robots can even analyze environmental data to figure out exactly how to pick up a given obstacle, giving them the ability to retrieve items like socks, toys, slippers, and pet supplies. The robots will even be able to identify what type of item it's picking up and organize them based on classification, replacing the chaos of a messy floor with order and tidiness.

This AI is anything but static, and Roborock's robots will grow smarter with each use, using deep learning to become tailored experts in your unique and specific home environment over time. Personalized modeling, dynamic optimization, and environmental adaptability are just some of the powerful AI tools Roborock's robots will use to transform from appliances into learning, improving members of your household.

Advertisement

At the end of the day, Roborock is pushing AI cleaning technology into the future to improve lifestyles, with a focus on smart living and visually appealing aesthetics, self-learning and adaptive capabilities, and multitasking skills that will allow its robots to seamlessly switch between cleaning, mopping, and even organizing to meet all of your diverse household needs.