Why Are Some USB Ports Yellow? Here's What It Means

If you see a yellow USB port, it usually means the port is capable of passive power delivery in addition to data transfer. That means it will not only charge a connected device but continue to do so even when the computer is turned off. However, its data transfer speeds may be lower than those of a red port. A yellow USB Type-A port (the rectangularly shaped type of port) port is essentially the same thing as a red USB port, which is used to mark ports that conform to USB 2.0 or USB 3.0 Gen1 standards. That means they can transfer at least 5 Gbps of data, or up to 20 Gbps in some cases. Lastly, a blue USB port is also USB 3.0, but it is not a sleep-and-charge port.

Advertisement

Be careful not to confuse a yellow USB port with an orange USB port. Both carry passive or "always-on" power but may have different data transfer speeds. Orange tends to be specifically USB 3.0 and is often seen on industrial equipment. Another distinction worth making is that this color coding scheme only applies to USB Type-A and Type-B (the pinched square-shaped type of port). When it comes to USB-C, which is extremely prevalent on new laptops, desktops, smartphones, and more, functionality is not tied to color coding. Rather, the supported USB version (2.0, 3.1, etc.) determines the functionality of a USB-C port. Nonetheless, some companies may still choose to color code USB-C ports, and while some carry over the official color coding scheme from the USB-A standards, others apply their own color scheme, adding a further layer of confusion.

Advertisement