'Power Surge On The USB Port' On Windows: What It Means And How To Fix It

USB ports on your PC or laptop are designed to supply a specific amount of power to connected devices. For example, USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports can only output up to 500 mA and 900 mA, respectively. Typically, external devices like keyboards, mice, and flash drives draw minimal power from your PC and work without issue. However, when you use a malfunctioning or low-quality USB device, it may demand more power than the port can handle. In such cases, Windows detects the power surge and automatically disables the affected port to prevent damage to both the computer and the connected device. This results in the "Power surge on the USB port" error message.

The error can also arise due to other factors, such as shorted cables, bent pins on the ports of your motherboard, corrupted drivers, or even misconfigured BIOS settings. While the error may seem like a serious malfunction, it's actually a protective measure built into Windows. In any case, there's no need to worry, as it's possible to fix the "Power surge on the USB port" error with a bit of patience.