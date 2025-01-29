Narwal's Innovative Technology Is Put To Incredible Use With The Narwal Flow

While developing and manufacturing its cutting-edge cleaning products, Narwal discovered the secret formula to creating truly flawless floors: combining innovation with a deep and sincere focus on customer convenience. This winning combination has created state-of-the-art robots that have set a new bar for home cleaning and earned Narwal a SlashGear Innovation Award at this year's CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Advertisement

This impressive Innovation Award is bestowed upon a startup that has already built a solid reputation based on its trailblazing technology. Just two years after introducing its first device, Narwal has become one of the top five robotic cleaning companies in the world. In its mission to advance cleaning solutions for its customers to soaring new heights, Narwal has made numerous technological breakthroughs in multiple engineering and scientific fields thanks to the dedicated work of hundreds of researchers and engineers from across the globe. This has earned the brand several prestigious international honors, such as the Edison Gold Award for innovation and making Time Magazine's Best Inventions list.

Advertisement

Attendees at this CES 2025 can see for themselves exactly why Narwal is an innovation leader in the smart cleaning industry. The brand is showing off its brand new next generation of products, including the Narwal Freo Z10, Narwal Freo Pro, the Narwal S30, and its most advanced all-in-one robot cleaner yet — the Narwal Flow. With these incredible devices, which incorporate many of the innovative breakthroughs the company has worked hard to make, Narwal has set a new standard in cleaning.