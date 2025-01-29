Narwal's Innovative Technology Is Put To Incredible Use With The Narwal Flow
While developing and manufacturing its cutting-edge cleaning products, Narwal discovered the secret formula to creating truly flawless floors: combining innovation with a deep and sincere focus on customer convenience. This winning combination has created state-of-the-art robots that have set a new bar for home cleaning and earned Narwal a SlashGear Innovation Award at this year's CES trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada.
This impressive Innovation Award is bestowed upon a startup that has already built a solid reputation based on its trailblazing technology. Just two years after introducing its first device, Narwal has become one of the top five robotic cleaning companies in the world. In its mission to advance cleaning solutions for its customers to soaring new heights, Narwal has made numerous technological breakthroughs in multiple engineering and scientific fields thanks to the dedicated work of hundreds of researchers and engineers from across the globe. This has earned the brand several prestigious international honors, such as the Edison Gold Award for innovation and making Time Magazine's Best Inventions list.
Attendees at this CES 2025 can see for themselves exactly why Narwal is an innovation leader in the smart cleaning industry. The brand is showing off its brand new next generation of products, including the Narwal Freo Z10, Narwal Freo Pro, the Narwal S30, and its most advanced all-in-one robot cleaner yet — the Narwal Flow. With these incredible devices, which incorporate many of the innovative breakthroughs the company has worked hard to make, Narwal has set a new standard in cleaning.
The Narwal Flow is the brand's most advanced all-in-one cleaner to date
What makes Narwal's extensive research and development so effective is that it's, at its core, always customer-oriented. The Narwal Flow embodies the company's mission to transform daily life by incorporating industry-first technology into a cleaning experience for those of us who want an ultra-clean home with minimal effort. With several cutting-edge features, the Narwal Flow is the most advanced all-in-one robot vacuum and mop the brand has ever designed.
One of the trickiest aspects when mopping floors is cleaning up a mess without leaving a new one behind that's caused by the dirty water from your mop. It can be incredibly frustrating to take one step backward for every two steps forward, which is why mopping is one of the most tedious cleaning chores of them all. Fortunately, Narwal has eliminated this annoying problem by allowing the Narwal Flow to handle mopping perhaps more efficiently than you could even hope to do so yourself.
Narwal Flow isn't just powerful — it's also incredibly smart. Narwal has integrated its FlowWash Mopping System with EdgeReach Technology into the cleaner, an intelligent system that adapts with real-time self-cleaning methods. Equipped with dual water tanks to apply fresh water while extracting dirty water, the Narwal Flow will easily leave your floors spotless as it cleans. That includes edges, which can typically be tough to clean for robot vacuum and mops. Narwal's breakthrough EdgeReach technology cleans edges just as easily as anything else by extending the track mop with unmatched precision.
The Narwal Flow is equipped with exclusive features like Deep Carpet Boost
Thicker carpets can be nice to look at and comfortable to walk on, but they can also more easily trap dirt and hair. This doesn't pose a problem for the Narwal Flow, however, because it's equipped with a unique Deep Carpet Boost feature that can extract deeply embedded dirt and hair from carpets. By using counter-directional movement and an adaptive brush cover, the robot vacuum has double the dust pickup rate compared to standard cleaners.
Deep Carpet Boost isn't the only exclusive feature used by the Narwal Flow. It also boasts a Zero-Tangle Cleaning Solution that pairs a dynamic zero-tangling side brush with an SGS-certified zero-tangling roller brush to extend and clean even the most hard-to-reach corners and surfaces. Plus, the Flow's brush will direct hair that the vacuum picks up toward a floating roller, which allows the Flow to detangle its own brushes with 99.9% efficiency. This zero-tangle cleaning solution prevents blockages and allows the device to continuously clean your floors without you needing to stop what you're doing to detangle its brushes yourself.
You also won't need to worry about reorienting the Narwal Flow or freeing it from a stuck position, as it incorporates Twin-AI Dodge Obstacle Avoidance technology. This innovative feature uses dual RGB cameras and an AI chip that can perform 10 trillion operations per second, allowing the Narwal Flow to detect and categorize over 200 object types and precisely navigate your home — no matter what the layout or obstacles in its way. It can even detect and avoid pet waste and the charging table.
The Narwal Flow doesn't just clean your home — it cleans itself
In addition to cleaning your home, the Narwal Flow will also clean itself. While some robot cleaners require you to step in after its chores are completed, the 8-in-1 Multifunction Base of the Narwal Flow ensures that you won't need to involve yourself with maintenance for four months. This state-of-the-art base station automates everything from dust emptying to AI adaptive hot-water mop washing, including hot-air drying and water tank refilling. With all these convenient functions, the Narwal Flow can repeatedly clean your home for 120 days, maintenance-free and without any human intervention.
The Narwal Flow will be available for purchase in mid-2025.
Narwal is unveiling more innovative cleaning solutions in 2025
In addition to unveiling its Flow, Narwal is also allowing everyone at CES 2025 to get a closer look at several of its other innovative products, including the Freo Z10, Freo Pro, and Narwal S30. The Freo Z10 — which launches in April 2025 and costs $1,099 — is a premium all-in-one robot vacuum packed with several state-of-the-art features, including Precise Edge Cleaning with Mop Extension, AI-Adaptive Hot Water Mop Washing, and a completely tangle-free brush design. Its 7-in-1 self-emptying base station will maintain and even sterilize itself for 120 days, allowing the Freo Z10 to clean your home for months without you needing to lift a finger.
Those looking for a sleek, cost-effective alternative to the Freo X Ultra can opt for the Freo Pro, which will be available in March 2025 and is priced at just $699. If you or anyone in your household has long hair, you'll certainly appreciate the 8,500 Pa suction power of the device, as well as its tangle-free technology that is certified to be 99.9% effective in preventing tangles. The Freo Pro is also equipped with Reuleaux Triangular Mop Pads, advanced DirtSense technology, and an all-in-one base station featuring automated mop washing, drying, and 7-week dust processing. Plus, it runs extremely quietly — you may look up from your phone or TV and realize your home was cleaned without you knowing it!
The Narwal S30, also on display at CES 2025, is the next-generation flagship all-in-one handheld wet/dry vacuum from the brand. It combines powerful internal intelligence with robust cleaning performance to quickly tackle messes and minimize your cleaning time. With its smart and 180-degree flat-lying design, interactive LCD, and voice control, it's a breeze to operate, while its intelligent hot water self–washing and self-drying capabilities prevent odors, mold, and bacteria all on its own. Six different DirtSense modes are available that allow you to customize the Narwal S30 to effortlessly tackle the various floor types and mess levels of your home in a single pass — all without risk of tangles thanks to its Dual Comb Hair Removal Technology and Auto Hair-Cutting Detangle ability. The Narwal S30 will launch later this year with a price tag of $649.