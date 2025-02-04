What Engine Powered The Buick Regal Turbo-T, And How Much HP Did It Have?
The Buick Regal Turbo-T was made for one year only, the 1987 model year. And even though it is a very rare car, with only a total of 1,547 Turbo-Ts produced, the Regal Turbo-T has not received its due from the enthusiast community. This is likely because it was eclipsed, image-wise, by both of its Regal Turbo siblings, the Grand National (GN), which is worth quite a bit today and the GNX, which could beat a Lamborghini.
The Buick Regal Turbo-T was made during the final year of the Regal's rear-wheel drive existence. In 1988, GM switched its intermediate-sized cars to a new, smaller, front-wheel drive platform. Performance was out and fuel economy was in. But during that one glorious year, the Turbo-T had an advantage over its more performance-oriented GN stablemate.
That advantage was a turbocharged 3.8-Liter V6 engine that was made not of cast iron, but of lighter-weight aluminum. This Turbo-T engine was called the WE4. The benefit of the WE4 was that the Regal Turbo-T weighed less and accelerated faster. Even better, it was a true sleeper and could be equipped with velour seats and any Regal color or trim level, not just black like the GN and GNX.
The only things that identified the Turbo-T were small "T" front fender badges and one on the steering wheel. Adding to the light-weighting efforts were aluminum wheels, bumper brackets, and rear brake drums, which were all steel on the GN.
How much HP did the Buick Regal Turbo-T have?
The aluminum WE4 engine in the 1987 Buick Regal Turbo-T had an output of 245 horsepower. This equaled the power put out by the cast-iron engine in the Grand National, but the Turbo-T had a weight advantage due to its aluminum content, giving it quicker acceleration.
When compared to the significantly higher 300 horsepower generated by the iron-block Regal GNX, though, it was no contest. The GNX's horsepower advantage put it ahead of the Turbo-T in acceleration. This was thanks to the GNX's larger turbo with ceramic turbine, ported and polished heads, recalibrated engine-control chip, and dual-exhaust system. The result was an additional 55 horsepower, making the GNX one of the fastest Buicks ever made.
But the 1987 Buick Regal Turbo-T was never really intended to take on the GNX or even the Grand National at the drag strip. It was simply a way for Regal owners who wanted a little more zip in their step with some extra horsepower in an otherwise unassuming personal luxury coupe.
Compared to the more common Grand Nationals — of which 20,193 were made — the 1,547 Turbo-Ts are pretty rare and hard to find. Unlike many of the GNs and the very rare 547 GNXs out there, which were largely pampered and kept in good condition, the majority of Turbo-Ts were likely not purchased to be garage queens. They were probably used as regular everyday cars and met their various fates over the intervening 38 years. Here's to those that survived!