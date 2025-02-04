What Engine Powered The Buick Regal Turbo-T, And How Much HP Did It Have?

The Buick Regal Turbo-T was made for one year only, the 1987 model year. And even though it is a very rare car, with only a total of 1,547 Turbo-Ts produced, the Regal Turbo-T has not received its due from the enthusiast community. This is likely because it was eclipsed, image-wise, by both of its Regal Turbo siblings, the Grand National (GN), which is worth quite a bit today and the GNX, which could beat a Lamborghini.

The Buick Regal Turbo-T was made during the final year of the Regal's rear-wheel drive existence. In 1988, GM switched its intermediate-sized cars to a new, smaller, front-wheel drive platform. Performance was out and fuel economy was in. But during that one glorious year, the Turbo-T had an advantage over its more performance-oriented GN stablemate.

That advantage was a turbocharged 3.8-Liter V6 engine that was made not of cast iron, but of lighter-weight aluminum. This Turbo-T engine was called the WE4. The benefit of the WE4 was that the Regal Turbo-T weighed less and accelerated faster. Even better, it was a true sleeper and could be equipped with velour seats and any Regal color or trim level, not just black like the GN and GNX.

The only things that identified the Turbo-T were small "T" front fender badges and one on the steering wheel. Adding to the light-weighting efforts were aluminum wheels, bumper brackets, and rear brake drums, which were all steel on the GN.