3 Cameras That Do More Than Just Take Photos

Nikon has released numerous cameras over the years, more often than not finding success with its efforts. Cameras like the Nikon Zf, a fine blend of cutting-edge tech and vintage aesthetics, have amazed photographers with their usability, durability, and image quality. Such models have won folks over thanks to their added features that make media creation easy and give users the results they're looking for. One such standout is the Nikon D7500, which, for the starting price of $699.95, can do a lot as a DSLR in terms of photography. However, where it really shines is with all it can do beyond merely taking photos.

The Nikon D7500 does an admirable job of recording video — a feature many cameras have, but this one has some added bells and whistles to make it especially worth your while. You can record up to just under 30 minutes of footage in 4K Ultra HD, or take a slight step down to record in Full High Definition. Using the Power Aperture Control function, you can change the aperture mid-recording to account for lighting changes, and there's an in-camera time-lapse option for added convenience. If you're looking to add some style, the D7500 has several in-camera special effects that can save you time in the editing bay. In a similar vein, Nikon's retouch options are excellent for fixes like cropping, adjusting the horizon, and more. Also, using Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity it's possible to share your creations with your chosen smart device via the SnapBridge app.

