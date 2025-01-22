3 Cameras That Do More Than Just Take Photos
Photography is a fascinating art form all too often taken for granted in the modern era. With the advent and popularization of smart phones, it's easier than ever to capture high-quality images in no time. However, for the discerning photographer who still prefers to use a designated standalone model there are all kinds of cameras on the market to mess around with these days.
There are digital cameras, film cameras, and even digital cameras that capture film-like photos. Brands like Nikon, Panasonic, Canon, and more offer robust catalogues, with cameras perfect for anyone's budget and skill level. Not to mention, there are a host of lenses to try out, from the essential lenses every photographer should have to more specific, unorthodox ones. The best cameras currently available offer users much more than just the simple ability to take photos. Here are some noteworthy models you'd be wise to check out.
Nikon D7500
Nikon has released numerous cameras over the years, more often than not finding success with its efforts. Cameras like the Nikon Zf, a fine blend of cutting-edge tech and vintage aesthetics, have amazed photographers with their usability, durability, and image quality. Such models have won folks over thanks to their added features that make media creation easy and give users the results they're looking for. One such standout is the Nikon D7500, which, for the starting price of $699.95, can do a lot as a DSLR in terms of photography. However, where it really shines is with all it can do beyond merely taking photos.
The Nikon D7500 does an admirable job of recording video — a feature many cameras have, but this one has some added bells and whistles to make it especially worth your while. You can record up to just under 30 minutes of footage in 4K Ultra HD, or take a slight step down to record in Full High Definition. Using the Power Aperture Control function, you can change the aperture mid-recording to account for lighting changes, and there's an in-camera time-lapse option for added convenience. If you're looking to add some style, the D7500 has several in-camera special effects that can save you time in the editing bay. In a similar vein, Nikon's retouch options are excellent for fixes like cropping, adjusting the horizon, and more. Also, using Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity it's possible to share your creations with your chosen smart device via the SnapBridge app.
Fujifilm instax WIDE Evo
If you're at all familiar with the camera scene, odds are you've heard of Fujifilm. The brand has been around for almost a century and specializes in film and digital cameras for those at all levels of photography skill. It has even tried its hand at more unusual products, such as the instax WIDE Evo hybrid instant camera, which retails for $349.95 and offers up some pretty interesting and handy features. 10 lens and 10 film effects, a built-in wide-angle lens, a front mirror for selfies, various dials connected to key photography elements, and more amount to an exceptional camera. However, these features don't quite rival the biggest selling point of the instax WIDE Evo hybrid instant camera.
As the name implies, this model isn't just a straightforward digital or film camera. It combines the best of both mediums, allowing you to take pictures digitally and decide which you'd like to transfer over to physical wide film. This way you don't have to use up film on pictures you're not happy with, instead only instantaneously printing out the ones you like the most. Better yet, you can print images from your phone camera roll with a connection to the instax WIDE Evo app, where you can also remotely control your camera, see what your fellow photographers have created, and try out their settings for yourself. It's a camera, studio, and source of community and inspiration all in one.
Leica SOFORT 2
The first Leica camera hit the market all the way back in 1925, and in the century since, the brand's cameras have remained favored among photographers. From its headquarters located in Wetzlar, Germany, the company has made a global name for itself as a supplier of high-quality, innovative photography equipment. Case in point, the Leica SOFORT 2, which is another example of a camera that is absolutely packed with features. For $399, you have access to multiple film styles and lens options, creative options like macro and double exposure, and the best there is from digital and film photography.
Much like the aforementioned instax WIDE Evo, the Leica SOFORT 2 provides users with selective printing. It operates in much the same way, letting you choose which photos you've taken digitally to be printed out on film. Expanding on that, with a Bluetooth connection to the Leica FOTOS app, you can also print images in your gallery or from other Leica cameras, plus use the camera remotely. On top of all of that, the Leica SOFORT 2 is compact and cleanly designed.