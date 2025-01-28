3 Kindle Colorsoft E-Reader Alternatives With Color Screens

When Amazon peeled the curtain off its first e-reader with a color display, the Kindle Colorsoft, in October 2024, longtime Kindle fans were ecstatic. Not only were they excited by the thought of finally getting to read comics and see book covers in full color, but there was also palpable anticipation for what new features the device could offer, considering its revolutionary screen. However, the hype over the Colorsoft quickly died down due to its more expensive price tag and the fact that its only main distinction from the Paperwhite was its color capability.

In our comparison review of the Kindle Colorsoft vs. Paperwhite Signature Edition, we covered more of the differences between the two e-readers from Amazon. Our resolve was that the Paperwhite, and its various specification options, were the better choice — also taking into consideration its cheaper price. While the Colorsoft introduced something new from Amazon and delivered what many fans had been asking for in terms of Kindle display innovation, the lukewarm reception to its release was justifiable.

If you are on the market looking for an e-reader with a color screen that offers more bang for your buck than the $280 Colorsoft, it would be wise to consider what other brands in this market segment are offering. You might be surprised to learn that some e-readers from alternative brands have great base model offers and come with similar features to the Colorsoft, despite lower prices.

