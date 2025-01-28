3 Kindle Colorsoft E-Reader Alternatives With Color Screens
When Amazon peeled the curtain off its first e-reader with a color display, the Kindle Colorsoft, in October 2024, longtime Kindle fans were ecstatic. Not only were they excited by the thought of finally getting to read comics and see book covers in full color, but there was also palpable anticipation for what new features the device could offer, considering its revolutionary screen. However, the hype over the Colorsoft quickly died down due to its more expensive price tag and the fact that its only main distinction from the Paperwhite was its color capability.
In our comparison review of the Kindle Colorsoft vs. Paperwhite Signature Edition, we covered more of the differences between the two e-readers from Amazon. Our resolve was that the Paperwhite, and its various specification options, were the better choice — also taking into consideration its cheaper price. While the Colorsoft introduced something new from Amazon and delivered what many fans had been asking for in terms of Kindle display innovation, the lukewarm reception to its release was justifiable.
If you are on the market looking for an e-reader with a color screen that offers more bang for your buck than the $280 Colorsoft, it would be wise to consider what other brands in this market segment are offering. You might be surprised to learn that some e-readers from alternative brands have great base model offers and come with similar features to the Colorsoft, despite lower prices.
Onyx Boox Go Color 7
Straight off the bat, the Onyx Boox Go Color 7 blows Amazon's color e-reader out of the water in terms of its operating system. The Kindle device is stuck with a forked version of Google's Android OS. On the other hand, the Boox device runs a full version of Android 12 out of the box. What this means is that you're not only getting access to Onyx Boox's platform for e-readers, but you will be able to download apps from the Google Play Store as well, making the Go Color 7 a capable Android tablet, on top of being a premium e-reader.
Digital Trends tested the Onyx Boox Go Color 7 to see how it would fare compared to tablet devices and found its Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor performed modestly well. The e-reader was able to run the mobile game "Balatro" without severe signs of its processor struggling to power through commands. However, despite being playable, the display's refresh rate made it obvious that the Go Color 7 is not for gaming.
What makes the Go Color 7 all the more charming is its cheaper pricing than the Colorsoft. At $249.99, the alternative e-reader comes with the same 7-inch screen and e-ink Kaleido 3 technology. The base model has 64GB of storage, trumping the Colorsoft's 32GB. The only downside of the Go Color 7 is its lack of wireless charging, which Amazon secured for its first color e-reader. Onyx Boox's device solely replenishes its battery via the USB-C port found on the upper right corner.
Kobo Libra Colour
Another alternative to Amazon's colored Kindle is the Kobo Libra Colour, which retails for $219.99. The device comes with the same 7-inch display with Kaleido color technology and resolution — 300 PPI for black and white, and 150 PPI for color content. Surprisingly, comparisons shared on Reddit note how the Kindle device's display appears more saturated than Kobo's. However, one user pointed out that "details in shadows are less clear on the Kindle, but in the bright regions they're more distinct."
Storage-wise, the Libra Colour has the same 32GB built-in memory as the Colorsoft. Much like the Go Color 7, the device has physical buttons for page turning, and stylus support for writing and note-taking, which the Colorsoft does not. The Libra Colour also has a USB-C port on the right side for data transfer and charging. Its 2,050 mAh battery reportedly lasts for 40 days on a single charge. Meanwhile, Amazon has not disclosed the battery size of the Colorsoft, but has claimed it can run for up to 8 weeks after a full charge.
Given its cheaper price tag, it's easy to assume that Kobo skimped on the Libra Colour's design features. However, PCMag has lauded the e-reader's textured plastic material for not letting dust and fingerprints accumulate on its surface. Kobo also made sure that it can handle accidental splashes and spills with its IPX8 waterproof rating. Colorsoft has the same waterproofing, but that is to be expected since it is marketed as a premium device.
Kobo Clara Colour
If you are on a tight budget and do not want to spend $200 or more on a color e-reader, then this last but not least alternative to the Kindle Colorsoft might be the one for you. The Kobo Clara Colour is the cheapest entry on this list, selling for only $149.99. Since it is $130 less than Amazon's offering, don't expect it to deliver the user experience and features. One main difference is that the Clara Colour sports only a 6-inch display.
Tom's Guide reviewed the two devices side-by-side and noticed how the 1-inch difference can be glaring, especially when reading e-books and comics. It's far easier to fit more text or an entire comic book page on the Colorsoft than on the Clara Colour. Despite both being based on the same Kaleido 3 display technology and PPI resolution, Amazon did make a number of changes to its display stack to upgrade it beyond competitors, and therefore the colors do tend to be washed out on the smaller e-reader.
Nevertheless, what the Kobo Clara Colour lacks in screen estate and display quality, it makes up for in portability. Its compact form translates to a lighter and smaller device that is easy to hold and operate with one hand. The strategic placement of its home button at the back further aids one-hand use. Finally, since Kobo's e-readers run on its own Linux-based OS, you won't be limited to just one online store for books when you choose the Clara Colour.