What Kind Of Motorcycle Does Austin Butler Ride In 'The Bikeriders'?

"The Bikeriders" is a 2024 feature film directed by Jeff Nichols, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hardy. It's adapted from a picture book of the same name but based on a real-life motorcycle club. Austin Butler played Benny, who was the spiritual second-in-command of the club behind Tom Hardy's Johnny. Nichols did his best to make the movie as authentic as he could, so the production used roughly 40 vintage motorcycles that they ranked by rideability and startability. Butler handled two separate bikes for filming, the 1965 and 1966 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide.

Harley-Davidson introduced the Electra Glide in 1965, and it was one of the first models to do away with a kickstarter in favor of an electric starter, thus the name. It was based on the Duo Glide, but was modified to accommodate the 12-volt battery that replaced the old 6-volt system. Harley also gave it a Turnpike fuel tank and moved it to the left side. It didn't take long for the Electra Glide to become one of the most iconic motorcycles from the 1960s.

The 1966 version replaced the Panhead engine with the Shovelhead V-twin, which Harley used all the way through to 1984. Butler wasn't a motorcycle owner until he learned he got the role for the movie. He started training and practiced on a variety of motorcycles.

