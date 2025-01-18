What Year Did Chevrolet Come Out With 3-Door Trucks? (And Is It Still Making Them?)

If you are going out to get yourself a pickup truck, one of the biggest decisions you have to make is whether it has two or four doors. Trucks can either be regular cabs, which have just one row of seats, or extended or crew cab models that have two. For many people, they need that second row, particularly if they have children. Not only does having children in the back seat give the driver some breathing room, but it is also a safer place for them.

One place where back seat safety can be a little tricky is with the doors. If you do not have a child safety lock feature enabled, you run the risk of a child carelessly opening the door into traffic. Not only could this damage your door but also be a serious injury risk or worse, especially if they get out without properly looking.

So, if you want to avoid this, you may want to check out a pickup truck with three doors. They aren't among the rarest trucks of all time, but there was a brief period when a company like Chevrolet built its extended cab trucks with only one rear passenger door. If that sounds appealing, here's where you need to look.