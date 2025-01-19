What Does 'Roger' Mean In Military Aviation And Why Do Pilots Say It?

If you've ever seen shows with military pilots, you've likely heard them saying "Roger" a few times when talking to air traffic control, fellow pilots, and other people on the radio. But what does it mean? According to flight school BAA Training, "Roger" means that the pilot received and understood the message sent over the radio.

Advertisement

So, if you're a pilot, and air traffic control (ATC) says that a plane is flying above you, you would acknowledge you understand on the radio with "Roger." This tells ATC that you heard them and that you've taken the information into consideration. Aside from common courtesy, it also tells ATC of your receipt, giving them a sense of your situational awareness. This helps prevent confusion, which is crucial in avoiding accidents. So, whether you're flying one of the top fighter jets in the world or are still on your way to earning your wings, you should be able to understand aviation English.

However, one of the things that movies often get wrong with aviation is that "Roger" isn't always the correct term when responding over the radio. Here, we'll explore when you should use "Roger" when you're talking to ATC (or anyone else) on the radio.

Advertisement