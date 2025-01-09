CES 2025: Tineco Wins Another Innovation Award For Its S9 Artist Steam Floor Washer
Floor care is one part of housekeeping you can't afford to get wrong, because floors are the base layer of your home's entire aesthetic. They're also the surface that takes the brunt of everyday living, which is why keeping them immaculate can feel like a never-ending battle. If you're fed up with results that don't match your cleaning efforts, SlashGear recommends a serious consideration of Tineco's FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam, the game-changer floor washer that's designed to deliver on both efficiency and perfection.
An upgrade to the already impressive FLOOR ONE Stretch S6, the S9 raises the bar with high-temp steam to loosen the toughest grime, a tangle-proof brush head, alongside the 180° lay-flat to clean under furniture and other hard-to-reach spots. Add in smart sensors that adjust the cleaning mode on the fly and a 360-degree self-propelled motor, and the FLOOR ONE S9 becomes one of the most effortless floor care gadgets we've ever seen. These thoughtful improvements are why the FLOOR ONE S9 has earned one of our CES 2025 Innovation Awards.
Tineco is no stranger to accolades. Numerous innovation awards across their smart home appliance lineup highlight the brand's commitment to continuous improvement. Since their first vacuum rolled out in 1998, Tineco has grown into a global leader in intelligent home appliances. The brand does an excellent job of blending cutting-edge technology with a keen understanding of modern housekeeping, and continues to make life smarter and simpler across floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories.
The FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam is smarter, cleaner, and more efficient
No matter how much elbow grease you put in with traditional floor-cleaning tools — whether it's a mop, a standard vacuum, or your typical hybrid wet-dry machine — there's always something that gets in the way of the polished vibe you're going for. Stubborn grime stuck in grout lines, hair tangled in the roller, and the eternal challenge of dirt hiding in corners and under furniture. There's also the dreaded post-cleanup maintenance: rinsing rollers, drying tanks, and untangling brushes. By the time you've finished the already backbreaking chore, the last thing you want to think about is cleaning your cleaning tool.
These are all the pain points that Tineco seems to have considered in designing the FLOOR ONE S9 Steam Artist. Its boiler technology heats steam up to 140 degrees Celsius to ensure that it reaches the floor at a temperature high enough to dissolve stubborn stains. The lay-flat design allows you to transform the unit into a perfectly horizontal extension to reach hidden spots, so you don't have to rearrange an entire room to clean under a couch or a bed. Speaking of hidden areas, the S9 Steam Artist also boasts a LED headlight to help you see when you're cleaning areas where the sun don't shine. On top of that, the triple-sided edge allows you to clean every nook and cranny with precision, leaving no corner untouched.
Pet-owners or long-haired households will love the S9's anti-tangle brush head, which grabs and suctions hair directly from the roller. The brush also works with Tineco's proprietary MHCBS technology, which effectively washes the brush roll as it operates, and keeps the floors streak and residue free post-clean.
The FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam allows for truly effortless floor care
The real hassle with many modern cleaning gadgets is how much hands-on effort they still demand for operation and upkeep. But the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam shines in this regard, for how much smartness and efficiency is built in the design. For one, the 3-Chamber Dirty Water Separation mechanism which effectively separates solids, liquids, and air into its multi-chamber system. Waste is thus made easily disposable, and dirty water is kept away from the motor so that you can still have maximum cleaning function even with the unit in a flat position.
Also, the S9 is fitted with upgraded pouch cells that allow up to 75 minutes of runtime on a single charge, more than enough to finish your cleaning at a go. If you do need to recharge in between, Tineco has increased the charging speed on the unit so that downtime is much shorter than usual. iLoop Smart Sensors intelligently detect what cleaning mode each stretch of floor needs and adjust suction power and water flow accordingly.
One feature we really like is the S9's FlashDry Self-Cleaning system, which takes over when you're done cleaning and have docked the unit, giving the brush a fresh rinse in two minutes and leaving it dry in five. That means no funky smells or damp messes between uses. Another clever touch is the Aurora AI light, which changes color to give you instant, real-time cleaning updates. This is the kind of innovation that not only makes everyday life easier, but also showcases the true potential of tech — smart solutions that elevate the way we live. It's no wonder it caught our attention and earned the recognition it deserves.
Other products in Tineco's floor care lineup
Also on showcase at CES 2025 are Tineco's equally impressive PURE ONE Station 5 vacuum cleaner, and the Carpet One Cruiser carpet cleaner, which won our 2024 IFA Innovation Award. The PURE ONE Station 5 is a standout with its 175W suction power that snatches up dust like it's nothing. Plus, its 2.5L Eco Visual Dustbin can go a full 45 days without needing to be emptied, offering eco-friendliness and convenience in one neat package. With a 3-in-1 cleaning station that self-cleans, charges, and stores the vacuum all at once, it practically takes care of itself. It also features the Tineco iLoop Smart Sensor that adjusts suction automatically based on what's on the floor, so you don't have to think twice about power settings.
The Carpet One Cruiser is built for lighter, more efficient cleaning. It features True Drying Technology with a 75-degree PowerDry heating element, meaning your carpets dry in record time, cutting out the agonizing (and messy) wait that comes with most traditional cleaners. It's also fitted with a self-cleaning brush, so maintenance is super easy. We also love the bi-directional assist-wheel, which makes handling and manoeuvring this carpet cleaner feel like a breeze.
These products showcase Tineco's mission to simplify cleaning with smarter, more efficient solutions. If you're at CES 2025, be sure to swing by their booth (Venetian Expo, Halls A-D, Booth 51239) for live demos and get a firsthand look at how floor care is evolving. You might just find yourself rethinking your entire cleaning routine.