CES 2025: Tineco Wins Another Innovation Award For Its S9 Artist Steam Floor Washer

Floor care is one part of housekeeping you can't afford to get wrong, because floors are the base layer of your home's entire aesthetic. They're also the surface that takes the brunt of everyday living, which is why keeping them immaculate can feel like a never-ending battle. If you're fed up with results that don't match your cleaning efforts, SlashGear recommends a serious consideration of Tineco's FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam, the game-changer floor washer that's designed to deliver on both efficiency and perfection.

An upgrade to the already impressive FLOOR ONE Stretch S6, the S9 raises the bar with high-temp steam to loosen the toughest grime, a tangle-proof brush head, alongside the 180° lay-flat to clean under furniture and other hard-to-reach spots. Add in smart sensors that adjust the cleaning mode on the fly and a 360-degree self-propelled motor, and the FLOOR ONE S9 becomes one of the most effortless floor care gadgets we've ever seen. These thoughtful improvements are why the FLOOR ONE S9 has earned one of our CES 2025 Innovation Awards.

Tineco is no stranger to accolades. Numerous innovation awards across their smart home appliance lineup highlight the brand's commitment to continuous improvement. Since their first vacuum rolled out in 1998, Tineco has grown into a global leader in intelligent home appliances. The brand does an excellent job of blending cutting-edge technology with a keen understanding of modern housekeeping, and continues to make life smarter and simpler across floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories.

