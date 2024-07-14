The Tineco FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Rolls With Shocking Maneuverability

Sponsored Content.

The Tineco FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 is a wet/dry vacuum that's surprisingly satisfying to work with. At first glance, you might not expect that this piece of equipment was one that'd make a weekly floor cleaning something to look forward to. It looks like a pretty standard modern vacuum cleaner, but it works with a variety of smart features that might very well make it the last floor-cleaning machine you'll ever own.

Gone are your days of bending down on hands and knees to reach all the areas in your kitchen and living room that your robot vacuum couldn't quite reach. Gone are the days when mopping your floor was an all-day sloppy wet exercise in patience for you and your family. The difference between using this wet/dry vacuum and using any other traditional floor-cleaning tool is pleasingly shocking.

Tineco sent a Floor One Stretch S6 for me to test. In the process of doing so, I swore off ever using a manual-operated mop ever again. And my robot vacuum is now about one more tangled mess away from the donation bin. This Tineco Floor One Stretch S6 truly gives every other smart cleaning solution I've tested a run for its money.