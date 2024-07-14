The Tineco FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Rolls With Shocking Maneuverability
The Tineco FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 is a wet/dry vacuum that's surprisingly satisfying to work with. At first glance, you might not expect that this piece of equipment was one that'd make a weekly floor cleaning something to look forward to. It looks like a pretty standard modern vacuum cleaner, but it works with a variety of smart features that might very well make it the last floor-cleaning machine you'll ever own.
Gone are your days of bending down on hands and knees to reach all the areas in your kitchen and living room that your robot vacuum couldn't quite reach. Gone are the days when mopping your floor was an all-day sloppy wet exercise in patience for you and your family. The difference between using this wet/dry vacuum and using any other traditional floor-cleaning tool is pleasingly shocking.
Tineco sent a Floor One Stretch S6 for me to test. In the process of doing so, I swore off ever using a manual-operated mop ever again. And my robot vacuum is now about one more tangled mess away from the donation bin. This Tineco Floor One Stretch S6 truly gives every other smart cleaning solution I've tested a run for its money.
Getting Started Is A Breeze – Five Minutes And You're Ready To Roll
The Tineco FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 is deceptively simple — in the box you'll find only a few individual parts that need to fit together, and it's ready to roll. The cleaner comes in the box almost entirely constructed — only a handle needs to be inserted before operation. There's a single plastic piece that needs to be placed on the charging dock before the vacuum can begin charging — I went from unboxing to charging in less than 5 minutes.
Despite the vacuum having enough charge to start operating right out of the box, I always opt for topping off the battery before testing. Once charged, I added water to the cleaner's 720 ml tank, a bit of Tineco's Deodorizing & Cleaning Solution, and I was on my way. On stone, vinyl, and wood flooring, this vacuum cruises. It's effectively self-propelled.
If you've had the pleasure of operating both a traditional lawn-mower and a self-propelled lawn mower, you know it makes a world of difference. With Tineco's Mini Assist Wheels, the vacuum is smart enough to detect which way you're moving and assist you in both directions.
The Stretch S6 Is Literally Reaching New Spaces In My Home
The Tineco FLOOR ONE Stretch S6's "180° Lay-Flat Design" is one of those features that you didn't know you needed until you have it. This vacuum can limbo. The design of the cleaner is such that the whole thing is no more than 5.1-inches lying flat. That's including the dirty water tank and everything above the neck — the brush portion of the cleaner is shorter still.
This is the first smart cleaning device I've used that can reliably make its way under my couch. I don't have to move my couch to clean under my couch when I'm using this vacuum. That's the kind of innovation in floor care I like to see — that's a game-changer.
The 45° Swivel Design neck of the Stretch S6 enables exceptional maneuverability — it can twist in ways many modern vacuums can't. The brush is positioned in the cleaner in a way that reduces unreachable space to almost nothing. Tineco claims this vacuum is able to reach 0.20 inches from walls — and I've found that to be entirely accurate.
The maneuverability of this vacuum makes the cleaning process as entertaining as it is effective. If you're in search of a wet/dry vacuum that's genuinely fun to operate, this is it. It's easy to use and satisfying to work with.
The Stretch S6 Earns Straight A's in Smart Cleaning
When you press the power button on the Tineco FLOOR ONE Stretch S6, you'll immediately launch into Auto mode. You can also switch to Max mode or Suction mode. The difference between Auto and Max is a significantly more powerful level of suction (up to 15W). Suction mode is aimed specifically at cleaning up big spills.
This vacuum also works with the Tineco iLoop Smart Sensor. This sensor detects dirt in real time and adjusts water flow and suction power accordingly. A battery meter and mode readout are shown to the user on a large LCD screen while the vacuum is operating.
Like some other choice Tineco vacuums we've tested in the past, the Stretch S6 works with "Tineco Innovative MHCBS Technology." This system delivers clean water (and cleaning solution) to the Stretch S6's brush roll as it operates, allowing the brush to stay clean as the machine collects dirty water and solids, which it sends to its onboard multi-chamber collection system.
The Stretch S6 works with 3-Chamber Dirty Water Separation. As the Stretch S6 cleans, air sends unclean water and dirt (and whatever else you've cleaned off your floor) into its multi-chamber system. Once I cleaned the floor and allowed the Stretch S6 to clean itself, (we'll get to more about that in a moment,) I removed the vacuum's tank and disposed of the detritus — solids in the trash; water down the drain.
The Tineco Stretch S6 Will Quietly FlashDry While Docked
After cleaning my floor, I reconnected the Tineco FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 with its dock. Once docked, the Stretch S6 cleans itself with its FlashDry Self-Cleaning System. This system starts with a 2-minute Hot Water Wash with water from its own tank, heated to 158°F, to clean its brush — which spins both directions during this process so it's as clean as possible. After water cleaning, the 5-minute FlashDry system sends 158°F air to "provide powerful water extraction of every part."
Once this self-cleaning system is complete, it's just a matter of removing the tank, throwing away the solids, and dumping the dirty liquid. Once its 4000mAh battery is fully charged, the Stretch S6 can clean for up to 40 minutes without stopping.
The Stretch S6 works with a brushless DC motor with 15W max suction power and a top operating noise sound level at 78 dB(A). Even in Max mode, it's more than a whisper, not quite a shout.
Get Your Own Tineco FLOOR ONE Stretch 6 At An Unbeatable Price
The Tineco FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 is a rock solid investment that includes a 2-year warranty. In the box, you'll also get an extra BrushRoller (alongside the one already in the Stretch S6), an extra Dry filter (alongside the one already in the Stretch S6), one bottle of Tineco's Cleaning Solution, a cleaning tool (brush), a drying and charging base, and the Stretch S6 itself.
It's well worth the regular price of approximately $599.99, but you can sweep up some extraordinary deals on the Stretch S6 and other Tineco products during Amazon's Prime Day Campaign on July 16-17, 2024. Snag the FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 for 30%; the FLOOR ONE S5 BLUE for 42% off, the PURE ONE Station FurFree for 30% off, or the FLOOR ONE S7 PRO for 39% off the original price. (By the way, SlashGear readers can nab an even deeper discount on the S7 PRO with code TIN2024S7PR.)