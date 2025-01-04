Is The Toyota Land Hopper Real?

In short, no. Toyota currently has no official car called the Land Hopper that it has confirmed is in development, making the likelihood that it'll be available for 2025 or even 2026 consumers pretty low. That may be a tough pill to swallow if you've seen the bevy of photos circulating online that seemingly show a pretty real-looking Toyota Land Hopper. Sadly, those are just more examples of just how artificial intelligence in the right (or wrong) hands can seem real to those who can't tell or aren't looking out for the difference.

Advertisement

For example, the folks at the PoloTo YouTube channel have a full video showing the Toyota Land Hopper seemingly in all its glory, complete with visible features and a gorgeous facade. However, they open their video with a disclaimer that this is just an AI rendering of an amalgam of rumors about the vehicle that are not confirmed by Toyota and therefore are not real. Unfortunately, that hasn't stopped many from taking it and similar videos as full confirmation. The fact that the car in the images is branded "PoloTo" is a dead giveaway, but other hints can be way more subtle, such as a lack of visible text in the background or uneven text in the lettering of "Toyota."

So, while these images and a video, complete with potential specs for the vehicle, may make it seem like it's a reality, the fact of the matter is that there is currently no tangible car called the Land Hopper coming from Toyota. That being said, rumors always start somewhere and in the case of the Toyota Land Hopper, it's not a complete figment of the Internet's imagination.

Advertisement