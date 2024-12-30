These Wraps Will Make Your Cybertruck Look Like Something Out Of Halo
Elon Musk once said that the semi-bulletproof Cybertruck was the "finest in apocalypse technology." While it does sport a rather dystopian aesthetic and may soon receive a marine upgrade, the Cybertruck is missing a few things to make it really stand out as a vehicle ready to traverse the planet amid an apocalyptic event. Since its reveal in 2019 as a concept vehicle, there's been at least one notable suggestion to elevate its appeal as a war-ready truck: an upgrade to the Warthog or Razerback from "Halo."
While not fashioned after the popular shooter's iconic ride (at least, not that Musk has ever said), it's difficult not to see a little of Bungie's original design in Tesla's electric truck. It's similar enough, in fact, that on July 14, 2024, Cybertruck Owners Club member TeslaKen unveiled his custom "Halo" Warthog Cybertruck at the WWI Liberty Memorial Car Show in Kansas City. The unveiling featured a custom-wrapped Cybertruck, which Ken attributed to SSCustoms, complete with mounted dual machine guns and "Halo" emblems.
It's an impressive looking ride, and luckily for "Halo" fans, it's one that can be copied. There are a select few Cybertruck wraps out there that can make you feel like you're driving your very own Warthog. Coupled with some vinyl decals inspired by or pulled right out of "Halo," any Cybertruck owner can be on their way to feeling like the legendary Master Chief.
Cybertruck wraps made for Halo fans
The idea for the "Halo-inspired" Cybertruck wrap may have surfaced in July 2024, but it certainly didn't end there. It seemed to inspire creatives to put their spins on the idea of a "Halo" Cybertruck. That original design is available as a 3D model through the vehicle's on-screen 3D visualization, along with a library of other Cybertruck on-screen models. For a full wrap for the physical Cybertruck, you'll need to look to outlets like Cyber Owners, which offers a satin, gloss, or matte-finish design that looks like it's been ripped right out of the in-game universe.
It's not just the color scheme or detailing that transports the Cybertruck to the surface of the titular ring. The wrap features a United Nations Space Command (UNSC) logo, some battle damage, and spots of wear and tear. The Cyber Owners wrap is one of the best on the market, though there is some light competition from Ink Monkey. This design is a little flatter but still bears the military aesthetic of "Halo: Infinite's" Razorback. As a direct reference to the video game series, the wrap features a large UNSC emblem on the hood.
SS Customs doesn't go too heavy on the "Halo" elements with its Razorback wrap, but it's still a pretty close depiction minus all the logos and emblems. Another option is to stick with a simple green matte wrap from a provider like Alset Auto, then deck it out with "Halo" decals and vinyls.
Halo decals to deck out your Cybertruck Warthog
A full wrap isn't the only way to give your Cybertruck that "Halo" aesthetic. Though there's not a massive supply of different options to choose from, you can also add a few appropriate vinyl decals to drive home your love for Master Chief's misadventures against the Covenant. One of the simplest is the official "Halo" logo, available in a variety of colors from Red Dezigns. Along with color, there's a surprising number of sizes, from a 4-inch by 2-inch to a 47-inch by 23.5-inch decal. You'd have to scale to somewhere in the middle, but the game's logo could make a fun addition to the Cybertruck's 18-inch hood.
To accompany some of the Cybertruck's hidden features, consider Master Chief's MJOLNIR Powered Assault Armor. Decalzilla can help you make it a subtle part of your ride with up to a 10-inch vinyl decal of Chief's iconic helmet. Not dissimilar to "Halo's" multiplayer, the color of the helmet is customizable across more than 15 vibrant colors, many of which would surely pop against one of the above wraps.
Fast Decals has more of a variety, such as several versions of the USNC logo, the game's official logo, Chief's helmet, and a vinyl dedicated to Emile-A239 from "Halo: Reach." Each design is available in up to a 52-inch vinyl, so you'll be able to pick a size that fits your truck accordingly.