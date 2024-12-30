These Wraps Will Make Your Cybertruck Look Like Something Out Of Halo

Elon Musk once said that the semi-bulletproof Cybertruck was the "finest in apocalypse technology." While it does sport a rather dystopian aesthetic and may soon receive a marine upgrade, the Cybertruck is missing a few things to make it really stand out as a vehicle ready to traverse the planet amid an apocalyptic event. Since its reveal in 2019 as a concept vehicle, there's been at least one notable suggestion to elevate its appeal as a war-ready truck: an upgrade to the Warthog or Razerback from "Halo."

While not fashioned after the popular shooter's iconic ride (at least, not that Musk has ever said), it's difficult not to see a little of Bungie's original design in Tesla's electric truck. It's similar enough, in fact, that on July 14, 2024, Cybertruck Owners Club member TeslaKen unveiled his custom "Halo" Warthog Cybertruck at the WWI Liberty Memorial Car Show in Kansas City. The unveiling featured a custom-wrapped Cybertruck, which Ken attributed to SSCustoms, complete with mounted dual machine guns and "Halo" emblems.

It's an impressive looking ride, and luckily for "Halo" fans, it's one that can be copied. There are a select few Cybertruck wraps out there that can make you feel like you're driving your very own Warthog. Coupled with some vinyl decals inspired by or pulled right out of "Halo," any Cybertruck owner can be on their way to feeling like the legendary Master Chief.

