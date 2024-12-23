Here's What That Spinning Thing On Top Of Delivery Trucks Is For

Designed to move quietly and without needing to be charged, the Flettner Ventilator works by circulating air in the vehicle using its movement, as well as the force of the wind. To do this, its circulating fan is moved by air that passes through its air scoop while the vehicle is in motion. At the same time, stale air from inside the vehicle is pulled out as well. While it lets air flow freely, it's designed not to let things like rain and dust get into the van's precious cargo.

Flettner lists several ventilator models up for sale on its website. If you're wondering what Flettner Ventilator was spinning on the passing delivery truck, its size itself can be your biggest clue. For example, the Flettner 2000 Ventilator was designed to fit up to medium-sized vans, while the Flettner TCX-2 Ventilator was made for larger vans. With over 80 years of history, Flettner has proven its commitment to producing quality products, so much so that each ventilator has a lifetime warranty. However, there are other alternative brands that utilize similar features as well.

In the future, we're probably going to see more parcel delivery via other methods, like drones. Just last year, we've mentioned how Amazon had already attempted to launch its prescription drone delivery service through its Prime Air service. But for now, delivery trucks and these little spinning things seem like they're here to stay.

