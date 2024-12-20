Which Is The Best Audi Drive Select Mode For Driving In The Snow?

Audi's Drive Select is more than just a traction control system. Depending on the model, Drive Select modes optimize the suspension responsiveness, steering wheel road feel, when the transmission shifts gears, ride height, cruise control, the climate control load on the engine, and even the responsiveness of driver controls including the accelerator, brakes, and steering wheel.

For driving in the snow, the fuel saving Efficiency and the performance-oriented RS modes will not be of much help. That leaves Auto, Comfort, Dynamic, and Individual, though some top-end vehicles also have suspension-raising modes called Allroad and Lift/Offroad.

You could be tempted to put it into 'Auto' and let the computers make all the decisions. Audi dealers in Canada recommend Comfort mode. But then, Audi promotes its brand with the Audi Ice Experience in Finland and participation in the Ice Race in Zell am See in Austria, so perhaps there is a case for Dynamic Mode. My experience in getting a license in Austria and both Nordic and Alpine driving lead me to believe that the answer is more complicated than you might think.

