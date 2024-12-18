What Years Did Ford Make 'Unibody' Truck?

Aside from its blue oval badge and revolutionary moving assembly line for large-scale production, Ford is famous for its pickup trucks. The Michigan-based automaker's F-series remains undefeated as the best-selling truck in the U.S. for 47 consecutive years. With their durability, reliability, performance, and cutting-edge design, Ford's pickup trucks are capable in every department on the road. However, like other car brands, Ford has its fair share of failed experiments and releases in its truck lineup. One of them is the company's first-ever implementation of the unibody design.

Long before Ford introduced the now-popular Maverick pickup truck with modern unibody construction, the automaker first attempted to sell this innovative design in the 1960s. When Ford peeled back the curtain on its two-door styleside F-100 and F-250 trucks in 1961, it surprised the market by offering unibody options for both models. The idea behind this was to give consumers a ride that's more rigid and lighter, so they would have superior handling of the vehicles and enjoy better fuel economy. Unfortunately, the unibody variants failed to break into the market, forcing Ford to terminate its production just two years later in 1963 — marking a short-lived chapter in the company's storied history. However, that wasn't the end of unibody construction for Ford vehicles, as things like the unibody Ford Maverick of today wouldn't exist without this first effort.

