Common Problems With Third Gen Cummins Engines (According To Owners)

The first RAM with a Cummins engine under the hood was launched in 1989 and has continued to evolve, now in it's fifth generation. In 2003, the popular heavy-duty truck offered the Cummins third generation of engines, the 5.9-liter inline-six-cylinder diesel. Another change was a switch to 24-valves over the previous 12-valve setup which enhanced performance. With improvements made over its lifespan, the third generation Cummins was able to boost output to 305 horsepower and 555-pound feet of torque. The 5.9-liter lasted until 2007, when Cummins launched their larger 6.7-liter engine, kicking off the next generation.

But while many fans say the third generation is one of the five best years for Cummins diesel engines, there were also some issues widely reported by owners. For example, some reported expensive injector malfunctions and clogs that caused the engine to run rough, along with pump problems, while others experienced excessive blowby. However, most owners overwhelmingly recommend this particular Cummins iteration, with reliability being a major influence on their positive opinion. This generation was also the last to remain free of the Exhaust Gas Recirculation system, which lowers emissions but also performance, making the 5.9-liter Cummins third generation still a highly sought after engine.