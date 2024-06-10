What Is Blowby On A Diesel Engine And Can It Be Fixed?

Internal combustion engine blowby, whether gasoline or diesel, occurs when part of the compressed mixture of air and fuel leaks past the piston rings during the compression or power strokes of a four-cycle engine. This condition causes various problems ranging from decreased fuel economy to a potential engine runaway, but performing essential diesel engine maintenance can reduce its causes and help you avoid costly repairs.

Diesel engines benefit from heavy-duty components and low rpm operation. The lubricating properties of diesel fuel allows them to last longer than gasoline engines on average with proper maintenance. However, skipping routine preventive maintenance is just one of the bad habits that might ruin your diesel engine.

Blowby is one of the early warning signs of a failing diesel engine. The Universal Technical Institute (UTI) says that blowby is caused by a number of factors, including worn piston rings, eroded pistons, scored cylinder walls, and carbon buildup. Symptoms include white smoke from the oil fill tube, loss of power, increased oil consumption, and decreased fuel efficiency.