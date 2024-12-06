What Does The Little Flower Icon Mean In The iPhone Camera App?

You don't have to do anything special to activate macro mode. When your iPhone is in Photo or Video mode, all you have to do is get close to the object you want to photograph — as close as 2 centimeters – and the camera will automatically change to Ultra Wide.

Advertisement

There may be times when you want to deactivate your iPhone's macro mode and switch back to the camera's wide lens. We all make mistakes when taking phones with our iPhones, and some users find it hard to capture the picture they want when the camera is going back and forth between regular and macro modes as it tries to focus. All you have to do is tap the flower icon to turn off macro mode. You'll know macro mode is disabled, because the flower icon will turn gray and have a slash through it. And if the screen now looks blurry because you're so close, just back up a bit.

You can also disable macro mode through the camera app's settings by going to Settings > Camera and then toggling the Macro control button off. If you want to keep your preferences the same between photo sessions (whether you turn macro mode on or off), you can do so by going to Settings > Camera > Preserve Settings. Your iPhone will remember your settings the next time you use your camera.

Advertisement