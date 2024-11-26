Midea Two Zone Air Fryer Is A Convenient And Fun Way To Make All Your Meals
Cooking for a family of four isn't easy, especially with that one particularly picky eater that every family seems to have. Keeping food options consistent while ensuring a variety from meal to meal is crucial to a successful dinner routine. One great way to simplify chaotic family life is by ensuring you have the right equipment to do the job.
The Midea Two Zone Air Fryer has recently found a permanent place in my kitchen, not just for its plethora of cooking options or great tasting results, but for its space-saving design, which is critical in my small apartment kitchen. From its ease of use to multiple cooking zones, Midea has done a superb job crafting this air fryer and it deserves a spot in any kitchen.
Quick and easy setup
Getting the Midea Two Zone Air Fryer setup was shockingly simple. Outside of removing some standard packing materials such as cardboard inserts, tape, and Styrofoam, there wasn't much to the unboxing.
The air fryer comes almost fully assembled, allowing you to go from taking it out of the box to cooking your first meal in a matter of minutes. In addition to the main body of the unit, you get an upper basket as well as a grill tray, crisper plate, and drip tray for the oven portion.
Finding a home on my limited counter space was a breeze thanks to its tiny 12.5 x 13.9 x 16-inch footprint. At only 20.17 pounds, it's light enough to move around with ease but feels nice and sturdy once you set it on the counter.
The accompanying "SmartHome" app is also quick and easy to install. Setting up an account takes just a few seconds, having you enter your email and set a password. The app then promptly found and connected to the air fryer.
After connecting the air fryer to Wi-Fi, which is done via the app, you are greeted with a clean layout, letting you set cook times and the temperature for each zone, as well as find a bunch of great recipes. The app will also send reminders when it's time to flip your food or to alert you that your food has finished cooking. In addition to controlling the air fryer on the device itself or through the app, it can be set up for use with Amazon Alexa or Google Home.
Spacious design with many cooking options
As the name would suggest, this air fryer gives you two separate cooking zones. The top portion consists of a 6qt air fryer basket, which is quite large and has enough space to cook an entire chicken. The bottom portion is a traditional toaster oven with a spacious 5qt capacity, giving the Midea Two Zone Air Fryer 11 quarts of cooking space.
The top of the air fryer consists of an easy-to-read set of capacitive buttons, which makes picking your cooking settings a cinch. Both the top and bottom zones come with eight cooking options, air fry, grill, dehydrate, bake, roast, broil, reheat, and toast. The two zones can be set independently of each other, allowing granular control over the entire process.
Having a large air frying basket and a toaster oven opens up all kinds of cooking possibilities. Being able to cook combinations like steak and asparagus, roasted chicken and vegetables, or pizza and fries ensures this air fryer can keep up with your family's demands.
Crafting a simple and easy meal
Being able to use a single device for my cooking needs has changed the way that I approach my meals. I no longer default to using the oven, instead, I reach for the Midea Two Zone Air Fryer for many meals.
The two zones allow me to easily cook a quick batch of chicken nuggets and fries for my kids, and chicken thighs and roasted vegetables for my wife and myself, which is a game changer when trying to shuffle kids between various activities. More importantly, the three heating elements allow for even cooking from both zones.
Out of the different items I have cooked in this air fryer, my favorite dish has to be chicken wings and sweet potato fries. Being able to set the top portion to 375 degrees Fahrenheit with a cooking time of 18 minutes while using the oven to cook the fries at 400 degrees for 25 minutes made the process as simple as it could get. Getting that amazing crispy finish was an absolute breeze.
Midea's Sync Finish technology is easily one of its best features. Sync Finish allows both zones to finish cooking at the same time, regardless of how long the timer is set for. The air fryer will start cooking the zone with the longer cooking time, automatically starting the other zone when it needs to, ensuring both are completed at the same time. Setting up Sync Finish is as easy as hitting a button after setting the temperature and timer for each zone.
It deserves a spot in your kitchen
If you are at all interested in an air fryer, and you likely are, then the Midea Two Zone Air Fryer undoubtedly deserves to be a part of your cooking routine. If counter space is at a premium, then the small footprint of this air fryer, along with its multi-use capabilities makes it an amazing choice.
The Midea Air Fryer is great even if you don't have the same space constraints that come with a smaller kitchen. You're getting a beautifully designed air fryer with eight different cooking styles, two separate cooking zones, Sync Finish technology, and a useful app for controlling your air fryer as well as giving you cooking reminders.
Dinners can be tough, especially if you find yourself cooking for a family of any size. Finding a device that can single-handedly make the entire process smoother and more efficient is a major win and is something you deserve.