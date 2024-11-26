Midea Two Zone Air Fryer Is A Convenient And Fun Way To Make All Your Meals

Getting the Midea Two Zone Air Fryer setup was shockingly simple. Outside of removing some standard packing materials such as cardboard inserts, tape, and Styrofoam, there wasn't much to the unboxing.

The air fryer comes almost fully assembled, allowing you to go from taking it out of the box to cooking your first meal in a matter of minutes. In addition to the main body of the unit, you get an upper basket as well as a grill tray, crisper plate, and drip tray for the oven portion.

Finding a home on my limited counter space was a breeze thanks to its tiny 12.5 x 13.9 x 16-inch footprint. At only 20.17 pounds, it's light enough to move around with ease but feels nice and sturdy once you set it on the counter.

The accompanying "SmartHome" app is also quick and easy to install. Setting up an account takes just a few seconds, having you enter your email and set a password. The app then promptly found and connected to the air fryer.

After connecting the air fryer to Wi-Fi, which is done via the app, you are greeted with a clean layout, letting you set cook times and the temperature for each zone, as well as find a bunch of great recipes. The app will also send reminders when it's time to flip your food or to alert you that your food has finished cooking. In addition to controlling the air fryer on the device itself or through the app, it can be set up for use with Amazon Alexa or Google Home.

