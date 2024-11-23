Elevate Your Workflow With AI Note-Taking Devices From PLAUD.AI And Get 20% This Black Friday

The PLAUD NOTE is a sleek card-sized companion device that deploys generative AI tools for recording, transcribing, and summarizing a variety of audio-based media. It's perfect for project managers, consultants, executives, lawyers, entrepreneurs — leaders who need to cut through mountains of information to operate at the highest level.

PLAUD.AI lets users pick between OpenAI's GPT-4o and Anthropic's Claude 3.5 Sonnet models. These AI models not only help professionals with the summarization of recorded content such as calls, lectures, interviews, and voice memos, but they also assist with summarization in the companion mobile app. The app also offers more than 20 ready-made templates that can quickly format the transcribed content into high-caliber presentations. Users can also benefit from the mind maps system and the automatic speaker labeling for group conversations.

PLAUD.AI

The PLAUD NOTE can also record phone calls with ease. The whole system works in a wireless format, and thanks to the onboard Vibration Conduction Sensor (VCS), the inputs are picked up from the phone's mic, resulting in crystal clear audio capture. PLAUD AI Pro Plan users can also access custom templates co-developed by industry experts and keep track of who said what with smart speaker labels.

