Elevate Your Workflow With AI Note-Taking Devices From PLAUD.AI And Get 20% This Black Friday
AI advancements have proved to be a game-changer across industries, but serving them as standalone hardware that delivers practical benefits has been a lingering challenge. PLAUD.AI has emerged as the torchbearer of AI hardware with its note-taking devices, and now is a great time to leap into the future and elevate your lifestyle with 20% off the innovative PLAUD NOTE on Black Friday and an exclusive $5 discount when you use code "SLASHGEAR" on the new PLAUD NotePin.
Maximize productivity with the PLAUD NOTE as your AI notetaker
The PLAUD NOTE is a sleek card-sized companion device that deploys generative AI tools for recording, transcribing, and summarizing a variety of audio-based media. It's perfect for project managers, consultants, executives, lawyers, entrepreneurs — leaders who need to cut through mountains of information to operate at the highest level.
PLAUD.AI lets users pick between OpenAI's GPT-4o and Anthropic's Claude 3.5 Sonnet models. These AI models not only help professionals with the summarization of recorded content such as calls, lectures, interviews, and voice memos, but they also assist with summarization in the companion mobile app. The app also offers more than 20 ready-made templates that can quickly format the transcribed content into high-caliber presentations. Users can also benefit from the mind maps system and the automatic speaker labeling for group conversations.
The PLAUD NOTE can also record phone calls with ease. The whole system works in a wireless format, and thanks to the onboard Vibration Conduction Sensor (VCS), the inputs are picked up from the phone's mic, resulting in crystal clear audio capture. PLAUD AI Pro Plan users can also access custom templates co-developed by industry experts and keep track of who said what with smart speaker labels.
This is the perfect time to elevate your lifestyle because PLAUD.AI is offering a 20% discount on the PLAUD NOTE during its Black Friday sale.
The PLAUD NotePin is your wearable AI memory capsule
PLAUD.AI also launched another exciting new option for ambitious, on-the go professionals this year. Named one of SlashGear's "Most Innovative" Products of IFA 2024, the PLAUD NotePin offers wearable versatility for educators, medical professionals, creatives, sales professionals, and more.
Wear it as a stylish bracelet, a pendant, or simply as an attachment to your collar. With a bulk profile close to that of an AA battery, the PLAUD NotePin is the perfect gadget for preserving great ideas on the go. Just like its sibling device, this one can also record long meetings with the same dexterity, generate transcripts of educational sessions, summarize conversations, and more.
Press, record, and recall. That's the whole premise. The best part is that you won't have to struggle with any linguistic barriers because the PLAUD NotePin natively supports 59 languages. Another cool trick is the automatic paraphrasing system for long conversations, which really saves one from the daunting walls of text compiled between speakers.
Think of it as a memory capsule, but one that relies on AI to lend a helping hand. All your data is safely accessible from within the mobile app, but there's also a web dashboard that offers unlimited cloud storage perks. Professionals know that transmitting data effectively is a key driver to success, and that's why PLAUD.AI offers easy export and sharing avenues, too.
