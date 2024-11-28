Who Makes The Engines For NASCAR Truck Series?

NASCAR has been the premier stock car racing league in the world since its inception in December of 1947. And as the NASCAR brand has grown, it's incorporated new series into its schedule in an attempt to garner more viewership and bolster its fanbase.

Advertisement

In June 1949, NASCAR held the first-ever Strictly Stock race. This single race would evolve over the years into the NASCAR Cup Series, the league's top series and its division for the world's best racers and some of NASCAR's most powerful engines. Over 30 years later, NASCAR would expand its reach by introducing the company's second-tier racing competition known as the Busch Late Model Sportsman Series in 1984. That series is still held today as the Xfinity Series.

Following the breakout of the Busch Late Model Sportsman Series, NASCAR decided it would develop another national series, but this one would be catered towards pickup truck racing. As a result, NASCAR created the Truck Series in 1994, which is still being run today as the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Though that series has undergone some changes over the last 30 years, the current form of this competition wouldn't be possible without Ilmor Engineering — the company responsible for building NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series engines.

Advertisement