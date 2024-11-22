These Black Friday Deals On Powerful Vacuums Are A 'Dreame' Come True
There are plenty of robot vacuums on the scene, but Dreame Technology is a proven and innovative name that stands out for its commitment to making life more convenient with cutting-edge, accessible devices for your home. In fact, Dreame caught SlashGear's eye with the debut of its groundbreaking stair-climbing robot vacuum at IFA 2024. As we all strive to balance personal and professional pursuits, especially during the hustle and bustle of the holidays, it's a relief to know that Dreame's got our back.
In fact, Dreame Technology is offering customers the possibility of saving of up to £300 on some of the brand's flagship products, including its AI-powered robot vacuum/mop cleaners, now through Dec. 2. Visit Dreame's official U.K. website or its Amazon storefront to take advantage of its Black Friday prices. You're not going to want to miss these deals.
Dreame X40 Ultra Complete (Was £1,299, now £949)
One of the most time-consuming chore around the house is vacuuming and mopping, so make your life a little bit easier with Dreame's X40 Ultra Complete, the robotic vacuum that doubles as a mop. The cleaning efficiency on the X40 is breathtaking and will leave every corner of your floors spotless. Thanks to Dreame's MopExtend™ RoboSwing Technology and extendable side brush, it will even get to those hard-to-reach areas like under low furniture, getting as deep as four centimeters. The X40 Ultra Complete's 12,000Pa Vormax™ suction means it doesn't take much to remove even the most stubborn of debris from the floor.
Moreover, the X40's navigation system doesn't create a detailed map of just one floor, but up to four, allowing it to plan out the most efficient routes as well as avoid over 120 types of household objects. No need to worry about your carpets getting wet either, as the mop auto-lifts up to 10.5 millimeters (or 0.4 inches). It simplifies your life even more by cleaning itself, removing stains and odors from the mop, as well as auto-empties its vacuumed contents. It makes vacuuming and mopping virtually hands-free. The typical price is £1,299, but the Black Friday deal brings it down to £949.
Dreame L40 Ultra (Was £999, now £819)
Dreame's newest flagship floor cleaner is the L40 Ultra. With the latest MopExtend™ RoboSwing Technology and precise navigation, it will clean even the most complex layouts. Similar to the X40 Ultra Complete, the L40 Ultra can detect edges and corners with a position-sensitive sensor that automatically expands its mopping range by up to 4 centimeters. When Dreame calls this a robot vacuum, it's not hyperbole. It uses an RGB AI camera that improves its dirt detection and will automatically adjust its performance based on what it sees.
It's not just corners it cleans with ease, but also around furniture legs, which can even be a struggle for people. It seamlessly switches between cleaning hard floors and carpet, so there's no crossover while sweeping and mopping. The L40 Ultra comes with an automated base station that enhances the hands-free experience, automatically cleaning and emptying itself without hassle. The L40 Ultra can be found on Dreame's website for £819, down £180 from its usual £999.
Dreame L10s Ultra Gen 2 (Was £599, now £469)
If you're looking for a more affordable robotic floor cleaner, there's the L10s Ultra Gen 2, which is just as capable as the L40 and X40 models, especially in terms of self-cleaning and emptying. It comes with a powerful 10,000Pa suction system and MopExtend™ Technology, closing the gap on hard to reach spaces by 4 centimeters. The L10s Ultra Gen 2 pairs nicely with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant, giving you access to voice commands and more of a hands-free experience. Or you can control it via Dreame's app.
The robot itself will hold 300 milliliters of dust, but its docking station has a capacity for 3.2 liters. The L10 Ultra can hold up to 80 milliliters of water. Its docking station, on the other hand, can hold 4.5 liters of fresh water and 4 liters of dirty.
There's little concern for the L10s Ultra dying on the job, as it can run for over four hours. It uses Smart Pathfinder™ and 3DAdapt™ technologies to help it map out your living space and avoid common obstacles. Its usual £599 price tag is down to £469 during this Black Friday holiday sale.
Dream H14 Pro (Was £599, now £429)
If robots aren't for you, and you would prefer to get the cleaning done yourself, ensuring everything is done to your standard, there's the H14 Pro Cordless Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner. It will last for 40 minutes until it needs a full charge again, but that's more than enough time to clean those floors before the family shows up for the holidays. Additionally, it holds 880ml in its water tank, perfect for any living space up to 300m². Furthermore, it will clean both carpet and hard floors.
The dual edge equipped on the H14 Pro will penetrate deep corners and remove dirt, dust, and grime with ease. Moreover, it can lay flat, allowing you to sweep under furniture like beds, couches, and coffee tables, leaving no corner untouched. Its 18,000Pa suction ensures no debris will be left behind. No need to worry about tangles in the brushes since they're dual-rotating. What really makes this the vacuum/mop to own is its Liquid Separation Motor™ that prevents dirty water from mixing with clean water, all while it provides enough suction for the vacuum to do its job. During this Black Friday sale, you can get the H14 Pro for the low price of £429. That's a £170 discount.