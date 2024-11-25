Transform Your Home And Save Up To 40% On A SwitchBot Smart Device

Opening and closing your curtains manually is for the birds. There's a better way to manage your window light, thanks to the SwitchBot Curtain 3. Designed for Rod and U Rail types, this device modernizes your curtains in three simple steps. Connect Curtain 3 to SwitchBot's app, and you'll be able to open and close your curtains using a smartphone, voice commands, or a light sensor for auto-adjustment based on ambient lighting. It's compatible with all the big brand voice assistants, such as Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, making integration into an already-existing smart home configuration easier. SwitchBot also has its own hub, the Hub 2 and Hub Mini Matter Enabled, which integrates easily with the Curtain 3.

Advertisement

The Curtain 3 also includes some other really notable features. Silent Mode produces less than 25 decibels, so you can preserve your peaceful vibes while adjusting your curtains. By the way, the Curtain 3 Rod can hold drapes as heavy as 33 pounds (15KG).

Typically priced around $90, Switchbot is letting them go with a 30% discount on its Amazon storefront and official SwitchBot website during its Black Friday promotion. That discount brings the Curtain 3 Rod and Curtain 3 U Rail down to $62.99, an exceptional price for luxurious convenience.