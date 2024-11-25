Transform Your Home And Save Up To 40% On A SwitchBot Smart Device
SwitchBot is celebrating Black Friday 2024 with deep discounts on smart home products from November 21st through Dec. 2. If you've been aiming to turn your household into a state-of-the-art smart home, this is a great time to find out how Switchbot can level-up your life. From automated vacuum cleaners to smart, keyless locks, SwitchBot is a leading smart home retrofitting and automation company with something for everyone.
SwitchBot's 2024 Black Friday sale will include discounts of up to 40% off on a wide variety of products, including security solutions such as SwitchBot Pan/Tilt Cam Plus 3K, smart home hubs such as SwitchBot Hub 2, and environment monitors like the Meter Pro (CO2 Monitor). Shoppers can take advantage of these deals on SwitchBot's official website and its Amazon storefront. Keep reading to find something for yourself or a loved one this holiday season.
SwitchBot Curtain 3
Opening and closing your curtains manually is for the birds. There's a better way to manage your window light, thanks to the SwitchBot Curtain 3. Designed for Rod and U Rail types, this device modernizes your curtains in three simple steps. Connect Curtain 3 to SwitchBot's app, and you'll be able to open and close your curtains using a smartphone, voice commands, or a light sensor for auto-adjustment based on ambient lighting. It's compatible with all the big brand voice assistants, such as Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, making integration into an already-existing smart home configuration easier. SwitchBot also has its own hub, the Hub 2 and Hub Mini Matter Enabled, which integrates easily with the Curtain 3.
The Curtain 3 also includes some other really notable features. Silent Mode produces less than 25 decibels, so you can preserve your peaceful vibes while adjusting your curtains. By the way, the Curtain 3 Rod can hold drapes as heavy as 33 pounds (15KG).
Typically priced around $90, Switchbot is letting them go with a 30% discount on its Amazon storefront and official SwitchBot website during its Black Friday promotion. That discount brings the Curtain 3 Rod and Curtain 3 U Rail down to $62.99, an exceptional price for luxurious convenience.
SwitchBot Blind Tilt
If your living space or work space utilizes blinds instead of curtains, SwitchBot has something smart for you too. The SwitchBot Blind Tilt is a game-changer. Once it's set up and connected to the SwitchBot app, you can adjust the angle of your blinds via a smartphone within Bluetooth range. If you'd rather not pull out your phone, you can connect the Blind Tilt to SwitchBot's hub and control the blinds in your home with voice commands.
When you're controlling the Blind Tilt through the SwitchBot app, you can adjust up to four sets of blinds, and when using SwitchBot's Hub Mini, there is no limit to the number of windows you can adjust.
The SwitchBot Blind Tilt is receiving a 30% discount for Black Friday, letting shoppers walk away with this useful gadget for only $48.99.
SwitchBot Floor Cleaning Robot S10
Chores are one of the many things that keep us from living our lives to the fullest, but an automated floor cleaner from SwitchBot can provide a hands-free cleaning solution that frees up your precious time.
During its Black Friday promotion, SwitchBot is offering its S10 automated floor cleaner for only $699.99. That's 42% down from its typical price tag. This snazzy robot vacuum features a dual-station design with auto-refill, auto-drain, and auto-empty functionalities. Not only does that reduce how often the cleaner needs to be emptied, but it also means you don't need to refill water for its mopping function because the water station can connect directly to our home's existing plumbing.
The SwitchBot S10 is like having an actual robotic housekeeper in the home. Thanks to its RinseSync™ self-cleaning technology, it will not only mop your floors, but also auto-clean its own mop for you. When it rolls over carpeted surfaces, the S10 automatically adjusts its cleaning mode, raising the mop and using its exceptionally powerful suction to ensure that even pet fur doesn't stand a chance.
SwitchBot Mini Robot Vacuum K10 Pro
If you live in a house or apartment that's primarily carpet, this souped-up SwitchBot automated vacuum is sort of a legend in its field. The SwitchBot K10+ Pro is reportedly the "world's 1st mini robot vacuum," and it easily gets into those hard-to-reach areas that accumulate more dust and dirt than any other place in the home. Proving that big things can come in small packages, the K10+ picks up dust, crumbs, and pet litter effortlessly. It's also built with LDS Laser Navigation and PSD Sensors, making it adaptable and accurate when mapping a residence.
The SwitchBot K10+ Pro is a self-emptying vacuum robot, requiring minimal upkeep from owners. The dust bag in its docking station can go without processing for 90 days at a time. This dynamo of a device is 33% off during SwitchBot's Black Friday extravaganza, so you can pick one up for yourself or a loved one for only $399.99.
SwitchBot is offering a bundled deal with its Lock Pro
SwitchBot didn't forget about you home security aficionados during its Black Friday promotion. To ensure an integrated household, it's offering the Lock Pro, bundled with the KeyPad Touch and Switchbot's Hub Mini Matter Enabled.
The Lock Pro supports up to 15 unlocking methods and offers keyless entry with a bevy of options, including fingerprint, passcode, SwitchBot App, or voice commands. It's powered by four double-A batteries, which are included with the bundle, will reportedly keep the lock powered for up to nine months. Just be sure you replace the batteries when you receive the low battery notifications.
Adding the KeyPad Touch adds even more potential. It will store fingerprints from all household members as well as send notifications to your phone, keeping you up-to-date on the lock's usage history and status so you know who has been in and out of your residence. Installing the lock is easy, requiring no additional tools or door modifications.Buying these three items individually (Lock Pro, KeyPad Touch, and Mini Hub) would typically cost about $220, but with SwitchBot's Black Friday deal, you can get all three for just $139.99. That's a deal you don't want to miss.