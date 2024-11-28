Turn Black Friday Into Stack Friday By Shopping With PayPal
The 2024 holiday shopping season is nearly upon us, starting with Black Friday. Considering Black Friday is literally the day after Thanksgiving, the sales are going to be coming hard and fast as soon as everyone's finished eating, and lasting well into the following Cyber Monday. We're talking hefty discounts on just about anything you can think of, from the latest electronics and gadgets to those household staples you've been meaning to replace and that fashionable ensemble you've had your eyes on. A lot of money is going to be changing hands, to put it mildly, and to ensure you keep everything balanced, it's nice to have a service like PayPal in your corner. After all, shopping with PayPal allows you to stack cash back for the holidays. All you have to do is find Black Friday deals from your favorite brands, save their cash back offer in the PayPal app, and use PayPal checkout online to stack those offers!*
Black Friday may bring with it some of the steepest discounts of the year, but if you stack PayPal's in-app deals and cashback offers on top of it, you're looking at some serious deals. A stacked Black Friday — a Stack Friday, if you will. If you don't already have a PayPal account and its companion app, getting both before the frenzy of sales kicks off might just find some great deals on your holiday shopping list, which could mean an even bigger, better stack of gifts for yourself, your family, and your friends for the holidays.
Stack up deals with cash back offers
Normally, when you buy something from an online store on a discount, you get exactly the quoted price and no less. Flat discounts are nice and all, but there's always a little more you can shave off if you know how. This is thanks to both its ease of use and the impressive breadth of deals and discounts you can score.
PayPal offers a way to cut down on your shopping expenses through cash back offers. You can earn cash back by browsing the PayPal app to find deals from brands you love, saving the offer in the app, and using PayPal checkout online. Since these cashback offers may be percentage-based, the more you spend in a purchase at a particular storefront, the more cash you could get back.
In-app deals function more like traditional discounts, albeit layered upon whatever discounts you were already getting from a brand's store. Basically, you load up offers into your PayPal wallet, and when you purchase eligible products and check out with PayPal, those offers will automatically kick in. You'll get points back to your PayPal account, which can then be used as credit for future eligible purchases to knock the price down further, or simply returned to you for cash value. Once again, the name of the game is stacking up savings. By using these features in concert, PayPal can save you even more money than you were already going to save just by shopping on Black Friday.
Browse your favorite products and brands right in the PayPal app
Now, you might be thinking to yourself, "all those deals and discounts on big brands sound nice, but does that mean I have to make individual shopping trips to every single one of those stores?" Normally, the answer would be yes, but with the help of the PayPal mobile app, you can shop and save from the comfort of your phone.
The PayPal app maintains a massive catalog of partnered brands and promoted products, which you can browse at your leisure. If there's a particular brand-name store you're going to be doing a lot of shopping at, you can save a cashback offer for that brand on the PayPal app. That way, when it's time to check out, you can pay with PayPal to automatically apply whatever relevant offers you've saved to your account.
In addition to the brands, PayPal's offer catalog also has a curated list of hot products from just about any category you can think of. Whether it's electronics, fashion, food, home goods, or just about anything else you could possibly be interested in on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. What's especially nice about this product list is that if you tap on something you're interested in in the PayPal app, you'll be automatically redirected to that item's page on its brand website. By completing the whole transaction within the PayPal app, you can get your deals and discounts stacked up nice and neatly.
Checkout with PayPal to combine deals from storefronts with in-app deals and cashback
If you're planning on bargain hunting on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it would be to your absolute benefit to have PayPal backing you up. There'll be plenty of good deals to find on individual storefronts, but if you keep your shopping centralized to the PayPal app, then not only will you get access to even better deals thanks to cashback and in-app offers, but you can keep the whole shopping process neat and compartmentalized. Goodness knows, we could all use whatever labor and time-saving efforts we can get during the frenzy of holiday shopping.
If you want an extra incentive, consider this: browsing for deals on individual brand storefronts means you'll have to maintain separate wishlists for every single store you use, which means things are going to get confusing and cluttered. Instead, just save your favorite deals and offers in the PayPal app, and it's all right there and ready for rapid-fire purchasing. Just like that, the holiday shopping is knocked out for the year.
If you haven't made a PayPal account and downloaded the PayPal app, both are completely free. PayPal is here to make your shopping experience smart and safe. Don't just pay for gifts this year, PayPal.