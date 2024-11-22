Check Out Dangbei's Laser Projectors On Black Friday 2024
The ideal home entertainment setup can take many forms. For some, it's a big flat-screen TV, while for others, it's a laser-light projector blasting your favorite shows, movies, and games onto an entire wall of your house. If you're interested in getting into the projector scene, the best possible time for it is right around the corner.
Dangbei, makers of fine smart laser projectors, is hosting one of its biggest sales events of the year for Black Friday 2024. If you've somehow missed the boat, Dangbei is one of the world's leading producers of smart entertainment devices, with over 200 million satisfied customers the world over and a comfy spot amongst the top brands for domestic smart and laser projectors.
Dangbei will have discounts on offer from November 21 to December 2, 2024, on its website and on Amazon. While the brand has a myriad of products to explore on its website, three of the heavy hitters from its projector lineup are the Dangbei DBOX02, the Dangbei Atom, and the Dangbei N2, all of which will be heavily discounted for Black Friday.
The Dangbei DBOX02 is a top-shelf projector
Are you looking for a projector that can give you that real home theater experience, comparable to what you'd get from an actual movie theater? That's a job for the Dangbei DBOX02, formerly known as the Dangbei Mars Pro 2.
The Dangbei DBOX02 is the world's first Google TV 4K laser projector, packing a speckle-free ALPD laser with 2,450 ISO lumens of lighting muscle. We're talking full 4K display with screen sizes up to 200 inches, plus support for HDR 10+. The initial setup is AI-supported, allowing it to set the ideal screen size and brightness all on its own. It's also got a pair of 12W Dolby Audio speakers with DTS:X support, making it a complete entertainment package. Since it's got Google TV built-in, you don't even need to hook it up to an external device to access all your favorite streaming apps.
The Dangbei DBOX02 is a perfect display for the family living room or individual bedrooms. You can grab one on Amazon or Dangbei's website for $1,299 with promo code 1299MSP2 – that's 32% off. If you purchase the Dangbei DBOX02, you'll also be entitled to a 50% discount on its companion Gimbal Stand.
The Dangbei Atom is small in size, but big in power
Is space an issue for your potential projector setup? Or maybe you just want to be that cool person who can whip out a projector at a moment's notice? In either case, the Dangbei Atom is the projector for you.
The Dangbei Atom gives a new meaning to the word "compact," as it's no bigger than a common tablet and lighter than a laptop. Despite that small package, it's more than capable of high-definition entertainment, boasting a 1,200 ISO lumen ALPD laser that can project images up to 180 inches. The Dangbei Atom can produce a 1080p HDR10-supported picture, perfect for a spontaneous viewing party. Like the Dangbei DBOX02, the Dangbei Atom features built-in Google TV and Chromecast (Google Cast) support, so you can access your streaming apps of choice just about anywhere.
The Dangbei Atom is great for students, professionals, and anyone else who might want to make a spontaneous display. You can pick one up on Black Friday from Amazon or Dangbei's website for $659, 27% off its usual price. Buy a Dangbei Atom during the sale, and you'll get a free carrying case as a complimentary gift.
The Dangbei N2 is ready for a Netflix party
Are you feeling that you are not ready to spend money on a high-quality laser projector? If you're not quite sold on the concept, there are more accessible options available. One particularly excellent starting point is the Dangbei N2.
The Dangbei N2 is a no-frills compact projector, great for a bedroom or dorm room. It can project images up to 120 inches with a 2000:1 contrast ratio and native full HD. The 400 ISO lumen light provides clear 1080p quality, while built-in speakers eliminate the need for an external setup. You can easily plug it into a laptop to play your favorite videos, though the Dangbei N2 also has dedicated apps for Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video built in and ready for action out of the box.
The Dangbei N2 is a perfect budget gift. You can grab one on Black Friday for just $249, 48% off its usual price, either on Amazon or Dangbei's website. Buy during the sale, and you'll be entitled to a 50% discount on the optional N2 Gimbal Stand for projecting all the way up to the ceiling.