Bring A Roborock Vacuum Into Your Home For Black Friday 2024
One of the most common purchases made on Black Friday is household appliances. It's always nice to have new household helpers, whether you've never had one before or need to replace an old one, but they can be prohibitively expensive. A good Black Friday deal takes some of the edge off those price tags and makes fancier, more technologically advanced options more accessible to those who want them.
Take, for example, the products produced by Roborock. Since its founding in 2014, Roborock has become a leading brand in the home cleaning appliance scene. The brand's primary claim to fame is its ever-growing lineup of smart home robotic vacuums, each equipped with features like powerful suction action, smart navigation, and modern conveniences like self-emptying dust bags.
If you've been a bit sticker-shocked by a Roborock vacuum in the past, keep your eyes on the brand's Amazon page on Black Friday 2024. There will be some excellent deals on just about every robot vacuum in the lineup, all but guaranteeing there will be at least one that catches your eye.
The Roborock Q5 Pro is an excellent mid-range option
If you've never had a robot vacuum before and aren't quite sold on the concept, it might be wise to start simple. Make sure you like it before you upgrade to something with all the bells and whistles. If you're looking for a great mid-range option to get you started on your robot vacuum journey, the Roborock Q5 Pro is an excellent jumping-off point.
The Roborock Q5 Pro is a nice and straightforward mid-range option, providing everything you'd want and need from a standard robot vacuum at an attractive price point. While it may be a mid-range option, though, this vacuum is no pushover. The Roborock Q5 Pro features the brand's patented DuoRoller brush, which captures 20% more hair from carpets than previous iterations and chomps right through hair tangles. There will certainly be plenty of hair flying in with the Roborock Q5 Pro's 5,500 PA HyperForce suction power capturing all kinds of dirt, dust, and assorted particulates. The spacious onboard dust bin will safely hold everything the vacuum captures until it's time to empty it out. All of these features can be controlled and customized via the Roborock mobile app.
The Roborock Q5 Pro will be available for 67% off on Amazon from November 21 to December 2, 2024, bringing the price down to $139.99.
The Roborock Q5 Max+ is a complete package for entry-level users
If you're pretty sure you want a Roborock vacuum in your home but aren't sure what model to go for, you'll want something that boasts all of the necessary features for a complete package. If you're getting on board the Roborock wagon, after all, why not make it a strong wagon? For the complete package, the Roborock Q5 Max+ can meet all your needs with confidence.
The Roborock Q5 Max+ features a similar build to its sibling, the Roborock Q5 Pro, including 5,500 PA HyperForce suction and the DuoRoller brush. Where the Roborock Q5 Max+ takes things up a notch, though, is in its navigational and self-care features. The Roborock Q5 Max+ is equipped with a PreciSense LiDAR navigational system, allowing it to create 3D maps of its surroundings on the fly and adapt its cleaning procedure as necessary. Even if the layout of your home were to change every time the Roborock Q5 Max+ cleans, it can map out a safe course. The Roborock Q5 Max+ comes bundled with an auto-emptying dock. Not only does the dock charge up the vacuum's battery, it automatically empties out the dust bin into its hefty 2.5L dust bag. You could leave the Roborock Q5 Max+ to its own devices for up to 7 weeks before you'd need to empty out the dock's dust bag.
The Roborock Q5 Max+ will be on sale for 50% off on Amazon from November 18 to December 2, 2024, discounting to $299.99.
The Roborock Qrevo S boasts impressive power and convenience
If you have kids, pets, or just know someone who refuses to wipe their feet at the door, you might have a slightly dirtier floor than usual. If you've got a lot of gunk cluttering up your floors, then you might need to scale up to a more powerful vacuum to properly handle it all. Luckily, the Roborock Qrevo S has got skill and strength to spare.
The Roborock Qrevo S turns up the power with 7,000 PA HyperForce suction to really draw in all of that dirt, dust, and hair along your floors and carpets, plus an all-rubber brush to tear up and tangled up hair bundles. In addition to the usual vacuum amenities, though, the Roborock Qrevo S is also equipped with a pair of dual liftable spinning mops. The Roborock Qrevo S can be programmed to mop your floors as its vacuums, spinning at 200 RPM to really get those stains and sticky spots out of your floors. The mops can lift up 10mm to prevent cross-contamination and wet spots on the carpet. When the cleaning is done, the Roborock Qrevo S returns to its multifunctional dock for a full pit crew treatment. The battery is charged, the dust is emptied, the mops are washed and dried, and the water tank is refilled.
The Roborock Qrevo S will be available at a 43% discount on Amazon from November 11 to December 2, 2024, bringing the price down to $459.99.
The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra is one of the latest and greatest models
If you've got the cash to burn and a powerful need for a clean home, then there's no reason not to invest in an exceptionally advanced and powerful robot vacuum. You'll be glad to have the little robot taking care of your floor upkeep on a regular basis, freeing you up to focus on other things. If you want some top-shelf cleaning action, you'll like one of Roborock's latest developments, the Roborock S8Max V Ultra.
The Roborock S8Max V Ultra is one of the smartest, most effective robot vacuums produced by Roborock to date. It's equipped with the very best of Roborock's developments, from its titanic 10,000 PA of HyperForce suction to its FlexiArm side brush for cleaning up tight corners and its DuoRoller Riser brush for more bespoke contaminant capture. It also features the VibraRise 3.0 mopping system, scrubbing 4,000 times per minute with its 20mm lifting and vibrating mops. The Roborock S8Max V Ultra is equipped with next-generation navigational and recognition systems, including Reactive AI 2.0 Obstacle Recognition, PreciSense LiDAR navigation, and DirTech mess recognition. With the help of the built-in Rocky smart assistant, you can even call and command the Roborock S8Max V Ultra with simple voice commands, relayed through wi-fi connected smart speakers. The Roborock S8Max V Ultra also comes with the brand's most advanced dock, the RockDock Ultra, which cleans and empties the vacuum and self-sanitizes after every cleaning session. You can even hook it into your home's drainage system to automatically dispose of dirty water and refill clean water.
The Roborock S8Max V Ultra will be discounted by 39% on Amazon from November 21 to December 2, 2024, on sale for $1,099.99.
There are even more Roborock deals on Black Friday
Still on the fence about a Roborock vacuum after all of that? Worry not, there are plenty more vacuums on offer, and on sale on Black Friday.
Want a Roborock Q5 Pro with a little more functionality? Upgrade to the Roborock Q5 Pro+ to upgrade its features and add a self-emptying station to the mix. This model will be 53% off at $329.99.
Want to explore some of the other options in the Roborock Qrevo lineup? Check out the Roborock Qrevo Plus, Roborock Qrevo Pro, and Roborock Qrevo Master for $519.99, $599.99, and $949.99, respectively.
Want something a little more straightforward for simple household cleaning? The Roborock Q7Max is another attractive entry level model, discounted down to $199.99.
All of these vacuums will be on sale on Amazon from Nov. 21 through Dec. 2, 2024.