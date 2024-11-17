How To Clean & Properly Store Nintendo DS/3DS Cartridges So You Don't Lose Your Games

Nintendo DS and 3DS cartridges are unique, something Nintendo has continued to do with its other consoles (like the tiny GameCube discs). This means they can't fit in the usual sleeved binders made for video game discs, leaving some Nintendo fans wondering what they can do to keep them safe and organized.

The best option, of course, is to keep game cartridges inside their original cases. This can be tough to do, however, if you don't have enough room to display a larger collection or want to travel with the cartridges, or if they didn't come with the original case. While some Nintendo gamers have suggested buying blank, empty cases to use instead, that's not always an option for every situation.

At one point, there were plenty of Nintendo-licensed and third-party cartridge holders on the market. Today, both retro and new ones can be found on Amazon, eBay, and other online retailers. Pick one that has a good capacity, elastic pouches to hold the cartridges in place, a sturdy material used for the outside shell for extra protection, and a zipper to close it. The Simsa brand is a popular choice for DS collectors, but you can also make a game holder yourself. Just remember not to store cartridges anywhere too hot or too cold — and keep them dry!

