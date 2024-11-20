Grab A Yaber Projector For Black Friday 2024
Gone are the days of big, boxy television sets. Today's display technology makes it possible to enjoy visually stunning entertainment just about anywhere in our homes. We're not just talking about smaller, flatter TVs; we're talking about projectors. Specifically, the projectors made by Yaber.
Yaber has become a power player in the projector scene. If you're looking for a modular, high-quality option for watching movies, catching up on your streaming series, or playing games, Yaber is a name you can trust, and during its Black Friday campaign, this stellar line of projects will be priced up to 71% off on Amazon.
Be the life of the party with Yaber's top-shelf projectors
Let's say you're having the whole gang over for a shindig. You're planning on putting on everyone's favorite movie or show, but you don't have a TV big enough to provide the whole living room with a good viewing experience. It's in this and other similar situations where Yaber's highest-quality projectors really shine, both metaphorically and literally.
The Yaber Projector K2s is the best-seller of the brand's premier home theater options, boasting 1000 ANSI Lumens of projection for excellent visual quality, as well as helpful features like autofocus and keystone correction. You can set it down pretty much anywhere, and the K2s will automatically adjust itself for the optimal projection based on how far away the projection surface is. It's got built-in Dolby audio, so no need for external speakers, and support for over 7,000 streaming apps and Android TV. You can even share content from your Android phone by tapping it on the NFC reader.
If you're looking for something with a little more oomph, you might want to upgrade to one of Yaber's newest developments, the Projector K3, which comes in base and Pro models. The K3 model features 1,600 ANSI Lumens of projection muscle for incomparable 1080p quality, plus dual 15W JBL stereo speakers with Dolby Audio. For that extra bit of quality, the Pro model is bundled with an independent subwoofer to really bolster that audio. The K3 has the same autofocusing abilities as the K2s, but can also intelligently scale the picture to avoid obstructions like shelves or power outlets. All of this is maintained by the CoolSwift cooling system that keeps the system safe and preserves its longevity.
The Yaber Projector K2s will be up to 71% off at $304.99 on Amazon on Black Friday, while the K3 will be 30% off at $419.99 on Amazon after using the code YABERK3BF04.
Got less space? Yaber's got smaller projectors
While a projector can alleviate a lot of space issues for a home theater, you might not have the real estate available to make the most of the top-shelf models. If you need something a little more modest for smaller spaces or viewing on the go, Yaber's got those niches covered as well.
From Yaber's Home Cinema collection comes the Projector V12 and Projector L2s, good options for high-quality viewing in a smaller living room or bedroom.
The Projector V12 features a native 1080p display thanks to its 700 ANSI Lumen lamp, as well as autofocus and auto keystore for setup on just about any surface. Speaking of setup, the V12 also has a detachable gimbal and portable handle for easy carrying, setup, and angling. The V12 has a proprietary Linux-based OS with easy access to streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video, as well as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 for connecting to other devices.
The Projector L2s features a similar build to the V12, with the same level of visual quality, autofocusing features, and wireless connection features. In addition to all that, the L2s also has a pair of built-in 8W JBL Speakers to really bring that audio home. It's also nice and quiet in its operation, so you don't have to worry about it drowning out the sound of your entertainment.
The Yaber Projector V12 will be 48% off at $257.99 on Amazon for Black Friday. The Projector L2s will be down by 50% at $132.99 on Amazon after using the code SlashgearL2.
Take things on the go with Yaber's outdoor projectors
If you're looking to take your viewing on the go, you might want to try the Projector T2 Series from the Anywhere Cinema collection. The Projector T2 offers 1080p FHD fidelity with a hearty 450 ANSI Lumens. It's got a sturdy design with a built-in handle so you can carry it anywhere, as well as a built-in battery good for 2.5 hours of continuous viewing. Its JBL speakers will give you the sound quality you want, though they're also good for playing music with the T2's dedicated music mode. By upgrading to the T2 Plus, you'll receive a Smart TV dongle with access to over 7,000 streaming apps. And for Keith Haring fans, the T2 Keith Haring Edition is a perfect choice.
The Projector T2 will be available for 15% off at $229.49 on Amazon US on Black Friday with using the code Slashgear. The T2 Keith Haring Edition will be at $309.99 on Amazon US. For Amazon UK, T2 will be at £209.25 after using the code UKT2SLAS.
Don't miss out on Yaber's Black Friday deals! Upgrade your home entertainment with Yaber's top projectors at unbeatable prices – shop now and transform your viewing experience! For more information Yaber and its various products, check out the brand's Collections page on its official website.