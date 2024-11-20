Grab A Yaber Projector For Black Friday 2024

Let's say you're having the whole gang over for a shindig. You're planning on putting on everyone's favorite movie or show, but you don't have a TV big enough to provide the whole living room with a good viewing experience. It's in this and other similar situations where Yaber's highest-quality projectors really shine, both metaphorically and literally.

The Yaber Projector K2s is the best-seller of the brand's premier home theater options, boasting 1000 ANSI Lumens of projection for excellent visual quality, as well as helpful features like autofocus and keystone correction. You can set it down pretty much anywhere, and the K2s will automatically adjust itself for the optimal projection based on how far away the projection surface is. It's got built-in Dolby audio, so no need for external speakers, and support for over 7,000 streaming apps and Android TV. You can even share content from your Android phone by tapping it on the NFC reader.

If you're looking for something with a little more oomph, you might want to upgrade to one of Yaber's newest developments, the Projector K3, which comes in base and Pro models. The K3 model features 1,600 ANSI Lumens of projection muscle for incomparable 1080p quality, plus dual 15W JBL stereo speakers with Dolby Audio. For that extra bit of quality, the Pro model is bundled with an independent subwoofer to really bolster that audio. The K3 has the same autofocusing abilities as the K2s, but can also intelligently scale the picture to avoid obstructions like shelves or power outlets. All of this is maintained by the CoolSwift cooling system that keeps the system safe and preserves its longevity.

The Yaber Projector K2s will be up to 71% off at $304.99 on Amazon on Black Friday, while the K3 will be 30% off at $419.99 on Amazon after using the code YABERK3BF04.