Kindle Stuck On Low Battery Screen? Here's How To Reset It

So after charging the Kindle for an entire day and repeatedly trying to reset it, your eBook reader still doesn't work. No worries — there are a few more troubleshooting techniques you can take a crack at.

To start, it's a good idea to switch out your cable or charger as they may be defective. Replace the cable first, and then swap the power adapter next so you can pinpoint the culprit.

If your Kindle has been collecting dust in the drawer for several months, the charging port might already be clogged with debris or dust. You can gently clean the port with a wooden toothpick (don't insert any metal into it!) or use compressed air to blow out the gunk.

If these don't solve the issue, some users had success plugging their Kindle into a laptop instead of a wall outlet, so it might just do the trick for you, too. Leave it for an hour or so to charge before pressing the power button.

If all else fails, the worst-case scenario is that your battery is faulty or at the end of its life, and you'll need to replace it. If you're comfortable tinkering with your Kindle, you can buy a replacement third-party battery from Amazon (Amazon does not offer replacement parts itself) and look up DIY tutorials on YouTube on how to do the replacement. However, if you can no longer revive your dead Kindle and don't want to risk replacing the battery, don't just throw it in the bin. One of the best things you can do with an old Kindle is trade it in to get yourself a 20% discount on a shiny new eBook reader.

