How To Create And Set Google Alerts (And Why You Might Want To)

With a staggering market share of over 80%, Google is the leading desktop search engine choice around the world, according to Statista. Even if you prefer a browser that's not Chrome, chances are that the first option you've tweaked was setting Google Search as your default search engine. Beyond services that have become household names like Gmail, YouTube, and Maps, there are several underrated Google apps available for the masses. One service that's not often talked about is Google Alerts.

For the uninitiated, Google Alerts allows you to monitor the internet for search terms and content you might be interested in. Google Alerts can prove a useful solution to staying up to date on breaking news and updates about specific search topics with notifications sent straight to your email.

What makes Google Alerts even more attractive is the fact that the tool is completely free to use, and only requires a Gmail account to work. Read on to find out how you can set up Google Alerts to receive emails for custom search topics.