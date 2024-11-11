Yes, Apple Watch Does Have A Mood Tracker - Here's How To Use It

So you got yourself an Apple Watch to help you with your fitness journey. It can track how many calories you've burned, tell you how many steps you've taken, and even show you how frequently you stood and moved around during the day. The Apple Watch can guide you through a workout too. It features a host of exercises to choose from, from indoor walk to dance to core training.

However, staying in good physical shape isn't the only thing your Apple Watch can help with — it can also support your mental wellbeing through its mood tracker. Monitoring your mood changes can be equally important to tracking your physical activities. After all, your mood can reveal a lot about what your physical triggers are and what you need to do to manage your mood for a better quality of life. The Apple Watch's mood tracker lets you record your emotions during throughout the day and capture your overall health. Here, we'll walk you through how to use the mood tracker on your Apple Watch.