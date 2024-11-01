Do Water Powered Engines Really Exist?

With the practical use of electrolysis propulsion proven as effective at moving satellites, it might be reasonable to question why this technology isn't being implemented on the ground. There is a major downside to electrolysis propulsion in the state in which it currently exists that precludes it from powering larger vehicles. While electrolysis propulsion can create short bursts of high energy, the keyword to absorb there is "short." In space, where satellites operate, everything is weightless. A short burst of energy will set an object in motion and allow it to continue moving until stopped with a counteractive burst of energy in the other direction. A car would need a continuous stream of propulsion that would burn through a tank of water in no time, making it nearly impossible to use this technology in this application at the moment.

Additionally, while water might be non-volatile, plain hydrogen is exceptionally volatile. Car exhaust pipes vent the fuel byproducts out of the engine, which in this case would include the volatile hydrogen molecules. If driving in front of someone while the car vented pure hydrogen out of the exhaust pipe on a mass scale, the people behind the car could suffer from toxicity or other effects of the volatility of hydrogen.

So, while water-powered engines do exist and have practical applications in space exploration, we're unlikely to see them rolling around in ground-level cars any time soon.